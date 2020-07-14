Opinion

Tottenham fans with very varying comments on playing Newcastle United ahead of Wednesday

Tottenham fans have been lifted by their team’s 2-1 derby win at the weekend.

They are now believing, or at least some of them are, that their dream of Europa League football could be realised.

Having played in Europe in each of the past 10 seasons, three of the last four in the Champions League and getting to that final last year, it is a bit of a come down.

It was 2009 when Tottenham last failed to finish top six and qualify for Europe, ending up eighth in the league as Newcastle were relegated for the first, but not last, time under Mike Ashley.

Many Tottenham fans are now seeing the season ending with four wins in a row including that derby victory, with two of the final three games away from home and having won only once away in the PL in the past seven months, that would be surprising.

The more pessimistic Tottenham fans see this as a bogey fixture.

However, whilst Newcastle have won four of the last seven away at Spurs, the only home win since 2012 was that bizarre 5-1 in 2016 when NUFC were already relegated, for the second time under Mike Ashley.

Tottenham fans commenting via their top Spurs message board:

‘If we’re serious about Europa we need to win this. Newcastle are very hit and miss, you never know what performance they’ll put in. They’re not playing for anything this season, and they don’t know who’ll be in charge next season or who’ll own the club.

We owe them after the jammy defeat back in August.’

‘Ah, Newcastle.

St. James Park.

A place Mourinho has NEVER won at in the Premier League.

Wearing our blue third kit that we’ve NEVER won a game in this season in the league.

Should be fun.’

‘Looking forward to this game. They have nothing to play for.’

‘I remember the last time we played a Newcastle team away with nothing to play for…’

‘We need 9 points. Let’s do it.’

‘Shhh…I remember when we thrashed them at WHL and they won 4-1.’

‘Result against Arsenal will give our players a lift. The horse wallopers have nothing to play for…’

‘What flank does San Maximin play on?’

‘Generally plays on the left and cuts inside.’

‘With the sad news about Aurier’s brother getting killed I don’t think he will be in the squad so who plays RB?’

‘Saint Maximan has the potential to cause us issues so Sissoko playing on the right helps double up on him. Lucas was superb yesterday so I’d stick with the same line up, with the obvious question being Aurier’s involvement.

Maybe Tanganga to right back, or Alderweireld there and bring Vertonghen in to partner Sanchez? Could even go 3 at the back with Sissoko as a wing back.’

‘That 5-1 embarrassment away when they were already relegated (didnt they have 10 men at the end too?) sticks in the memory like a PTSD event.’

‘Never enjoy playing these ba.tards. Really struggled against them of late but I expect to grind out a win.’

‘We owe these Horse beating D.ckheads a hammering. Somehow we lost to these at home.

We need to use yesterdays result and go into this full of confidence. Time to smash these Scottish f.ckwits.’

‘MUST WIN…I think? But then again? what is the actual point. These lot will be the next Citeh if they get bought. The game has well and truly gone.’

‘Mourinho has never missed out on European qualification.’

‘It’s obvious Sissoko will start, Mourinho loves him – but I don’t see why it’d be an issue now Aurier is out?

I thought the general consensus was that Sissoko is used to cover Aurier when he gets forward?’

‘We’ll want to make sure we exploit Newcastle down the right side, I’ve heard their left back is s.it.’

‘He won’t be able to play anyway.’

‘Our away record is poor as is our recent record V Newcastle. All looks like a poor result. I do not think we have the consistency to win our last 3 matches and as away this is the hardest.’

‘Lamela probably wins the ball back more than sissoko and at least the ball sticks to him albeit sometimes too long.

But at least he doesn’t treat it like a hot potato and is always looking for the ball unlike sissoko who hides and often players don’t bother passing to him as they know it will come straight back prbly misplaced.’

‘In these last three games I’m hoping that Spurs leave us with some optimism going into the season end.

We want a reason to look forward with anticipation to the new season.’

‘Not sure 4-4-2 is the way to go for this one. I think that was a one off for Arsenal. We’ll have much more possession against Newcastle.’

