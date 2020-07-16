Opinion

Tottenham fans comments: Will take the win but want to discuss whether to buy these 2 Newcastle stars

Tottenham fans watched on as Jose Mourinho won his first ever Premier League game at St James Park.

That 3-1 win moves Spurs up to seventh and now contenders for a Europa League place.

Only a second PL away win in the past seven months and whilst Tottenham fans were relieved they had won, they didn’t seem too impressed with their side nor Newcastle’s.

Goalscorers Son and Kane are obviously their best players but Tottenham fans see their team and Jose Mourinho needing to improve in central midfield and particularly the creativity of the side.

Two Newcastle players provoked plenty of debate, discussing whether Jonjo Shelvey and / or Allan Saint-Maximin would improve this Spurs team and whether they should make moves to sign them…

Tottenham fans commenting via their top Spurs message board:

‘Allan Saint-Maximin anyone??? He would be our greatest signing from Newcastle since…Chris Waddle.

The fee back then was £590,000,think we might have to pay a little more for this kid.’

‘I like him but come on…I paid to watch Ginola who we signed from the Toon and I can honestly say watching that man even take a corner was like poetry.’

‘All it takes it someone to make a few dribbles against the weakest midfield we’ve had in years and some of you are falling over yourselves about a player tbh.’

‘How much are you expecting this realistic punt to be, considering the Newcastle fans all love him, he’s on a long contract (5 years left) and they paid £20m-ish for him?

Not even a chance of this happening.’

‘I think Saint-Maximin is pretty scary anywhere. Big talent. He won’t stay at Newcastle very long.’

‘Always liked Shelvey. Is a decent player, maybe a 6/10 and on a good day, 7/10.

If we could swap him for Winks, I think our team would instantly be about 10-15% better.

I watch the games now and all I really see in CM is Lo Celso who’s literally the only person who makes a forward pass or does anything attack worthy, and Sissoko who’s fairly hard to miss. Feels like we’re play with 10 men sometimes.’

‘I wouldn’t want that Voldemort-headed c.nt Shelvey within two hundred miles of a Spurs shirt.

What is it that gets into people, convincing them that bang-average journeymen are the missing piece of the puzzle?

It’s like how people used to pipe up every transfer window that Shane Long “could do a job for us”.

Assuming that job isn’t working on the turnstiles, you have to wonder what some of our fans are on.

There’s a pretty obvious reason these donkeys play for sh.t teams.’

‘Anyone who thinks Shelvey is an upgrade on Winks needs a slapping.’

‘You see Shelvey today, he can pass!

Until we get in a CM who can hold on to the ball and pass it well we won’t get anywhere, and neither Winks or Sissoko is that player.’

‘Shelvey looks great when nobody presses him, when there’s loads of space to ping balls into and if nobody winds him up. He’s immobile, selfish and stroppy.

Those are just a few reasons why he’s not at a club fighting for honours.’

‘It was a strange game. They had shot after shot but apart from a couple of times Hugo didn’t seem too worried. Most of their shots were from distance.

Even with all their bluster I didn’t feel like we were getting battered.’

‘It’s easy to say after we scored 3 goals but this is one of the better performances we had from our forwards in a while. I think all of Harry, Sonny, Lucas, Bergjwin and Lamela played well.

The other thing I really noticed in the 1st half is our poor team pressing, that really lead to a lot of their best chances against us.’

‘Each to their own of course but I thought that we were sh.t.’

‘Assuming today’s game reflects the lad’s typical game, in a normal (non-COVID) environment I would be willing to pay £30 million for Saint-Maximin.

I don’t know much about him beyond what I saw today.

Given today’s realities, I would put the upper limit at £20 million. (Assuming today’s game wasn’t some super game for the lad).’

‘I haven’t seen all of today’s game yet.

I have watched him play maybe 7 or 8 times recently, and it is true that his decision-making and finishing need work, but his potential is mouth-watering.

His assist stats are very misleading, IMO, because of Newcastle’s lack of attacking cohesion. He holds the ball well, he plays some very good passes, and he can go right through the opposition’s midfield like a tornado, creating lots of space for others.

They bought him for about £16m, so I don’t see why they would let him go for £20m.’

‘Positives – Kane, Son, Bergwijn, Sanchez

Negatives – everyone else.’

‘Only positive that matters:

Tottenham Hotspur 3 – 1 Newcastle United.’

‘Felt like eating sh.t for 90 minutes but we got 3 points with an exhausted squad so you kinda take them anyway you can get them right now.’

‘I watched Sissoko closely and he is causing a lot of problem for our defence.

Whenever the defence have the ball they are looking for someone in midfield to take it forward. I counted 5 times in the space of a couple of minutes where Sissoko basically said don’t pass to me, ultimately this led to us giving away the ball. CM should be the main priority for the summer.’

‘As Kane left the field, Bruce looked longingly at him , wishing he had someone like him !’

‘What a greasy win. I might need to wash after this.’

‘Saint-Maximim has been very impressive.’

‘I would happily take him off their hands.’

‘Another winning result, but mostly ugly defensive football with lots of fouls. We are a mourinho team now alright.’

