Total joke as Steve Bruce calls into question the commitment of Matty Longstaff to Newcastle United

Steve Bruce has now called into question the commitment of Matty Longstaff to Newcastle United.

Questioned ahead of the Tottenham match as to why he is not giving Matty Longstaff time on the pitch, especially with numerous injuries.

Steve Bruce justifying it with: ‘I’ve got people who are committed to the club and, just yet, Matty hasn’t committed himself. It’s been going on, in my opinion, far, far too long – and it might have affected the boy.’

Talk about being Mike Ashley’s mouthpiece!

How can Steve Bruce have the nerve to put it all on Matty Longstaff?

Countless players at other clubs have refused to play on after their contracts were set to end on 30 June 2020 in case a serious injury might impact their chances of the next deal at another club, yet Matty Longstaff happily agreed to sign a short-term deal to make himself available and then gets treated like this.

No wonder he is thinking of leaving.

Does anybody doubt that he won’t run his heart out if playing any of these remaining NUFC games of the 2019/20 season?

Mike Ashley is most definitely pulling the strings of his patsy head coach, Matty Longstaff hasn’t been given a single PL start in the last six months and the only chance off the bench since mid-January was 20 or so minutes after NUFC were already 4-0 down at Man City.

Bruce has played Bentaleb, who has been absolute rubbish, ahead of both Longstaff brothers, then in these last two games played a defender in midfield, Fabian Schar. Bruce even chose to use only four subs on Saturday rather than giving Matty Longstaff a chance, even though Newcastle struggled so badly in that second half at Watford.

He talks about lack of commitment and yet at same time now wants to make Danny Rose a permanent signing, somebody who hasn’t been fully committed since he came here on loan and on what we have seen, Paul Dummett is a much better and more committed defender.

Mike Ashley talks about wanting to do everything he can to produce and encourage young players coming through and then treats Sean Longstaff and Matty Longstaff like this, expecting them to take less money because they are Newcastle fans, below the market rate that other clubs pay.

Questions Matty’s commitment and yet kept Nabil Bentaleb on the full game at Man City AND brought Bentaleb on ahead of the 20 year old at Watford!!

This is completely unprofessional by Steve Bruce, he can only be doing this to please Mike Ashley.

There is no way you would be calling Matty Longstaff out like this in public if you were genuinely just wanting to try and persuade him to stay, rather than quite clearly simply scoring PR points on behalf of Ashley, making out that the player is at fault not the club’s owner.

Steve Bruce talking to BBC Newcastle about not playing Matty Longstaff:

“I’ve got people who are committed to the club and, just yet, Matty hasn’t committed himself. It’s been going on, in my opinion, far, far too long – and it might have affected the boy.

“He has, for a young player, got a big decision to make.

“We’ve made him a fabulous offer for a young boy.

“Yes, it’s my job to protect players but it’s also to protect the club, and we want people who are committed to the club.

“We hope we can resolve it.”

Steve Bruce speaking to the written media at his pre-Tottenham press conference:

“I have played Fabian Schar because of his physicality.

“This debate that I am not putting Matty Longstaff in the team because of his contract is not true.

“I picked a team [at Watford] that I thought could win.

“I have treated Matty the way he should be.

“We made him a huge offer, a good offer.

“It is up to the boy to commit himself.”

Steve Bruce talking about possibility of signing Danny Rose on permanent deal:

“He is ineligible for tomorrow.

“He is Tottenham’s player but in the next few weeks in particular we’ll be looking and identifying players and seeing where we are.

“He’s done very well for us and I’m very pleased with him so there will be conversations to have.”

Steve Bruce has said the same things time after time about Matty Longstaff.

In countless interviews and press conferences, the NUFC Head Coach saying he is desperate for the young midfielder to stay.

Steve Bruce repeatedly talking about the brilliant contract offer Mike Ashley has made to Matty Longstaff, even though it is below market rate, less than what other clubs are offering him.

As well as shamefully suggesting that Matty might be more bothered about money, Steve Bruce continually says that it should be all about football when the 20 year old makes his decision, about getting time on the pitch…

The last time Matty Longstaff started a Premier League game was the draw at Everton six months ago.

Since then, the only PL minutes he has had, were 24 minutes at Man City last week when Newcastle were already 4-0 down.

Steve Bruce has repeatedly played Nabil Bentaleb in front of Matty Longstaff, a pointless loan signing in January who has been absolutely woeful. Bentaleb is a midfielder who hasn’t scored a goal in club football, apart from penalties, since 2016. Matty has already scored three times for NUFC despite only starting 10 games.

Do you honestly believe anything that Steve Bruce is saying? Still going on about the player’s head being turned by others, suggesting that Matty Longstaff is being the unreasonable one, not Mike Ashley / Newcastle United.

Clearly there has been no change in the club’s outlook in the course of this season, still an expectation that Matty Longstaff should sign an inferior contract at NUFC because he is a Newcastle fan, compared to the market rate that he would be paid elsewhere.

Maybe some people would agree on Matty Longstaff not having started at Watford, however, how can anybody justify Matty not even getting off the bench, Steve Bruce choosing to use only four subs rather than bring the 20 year old on!

