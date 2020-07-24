Opinion

This is a wasted opportunity at Newcastle United

Newcastle United secured their place in the Premier League with a number of games.

Indeed, Steve Bruce recently said that privately they knew NUFC were safe after the win at Southampton on 7 March, with still nine PL games remaining.

With that in mind, you would have thought that certainly in recent matches, it would have been the ideal time to try out some new things.

However, once again Newcastle United have put short-term gain over long-term planning.

Some of the new things they might have tried out:

Giving the youngsters some time on the pitch.

The likes of Jack Young and Tom Allan and Kelland Watts have sat on the bench but never been called into action.

I’m not sure what they will have gained from this apart from finding out that watching the first team can often be a grim experience.

If they’d had some time out on the pitch it would at least have given them the opportunity to experience playing in the Premiership.

I can’t help thinking that this opportunity to play when there is little pressure on the team may not arise again.

Playing Joelinton on the left side of attack

It’s obvious that Joelinton isn’t a centre forward so why not give him an extended run in the team in his preferred position (started through th middle at Man City and then on bench last three matches)?

Giving Lazaro an extended run in the team

In his brief cameo appearances he has looked like the only one of the three loan players who could improve our squad, which is why it’s difficult to understand why he has been given so few opportunities (only once in the eleven since restart) to prove himself.

Resting Saint-Maximin

One thing we know, is that this team is heavily reliant on the form and fitness of one man, so why risk him picking up further injuries, especially given the short turn around between this season and the next.

Steve Bruce has said that he hasn’t got the squad that would enable him to make wholesale changes but given our performances and results in the last few matches you wonder if things could have got any worse if he’d made a few changes.

What were the club’s motivations in making these decisions?

Did they want the extra money and kudos from gaining one or two places in the table and / or did Steve Bruce (and Mike Ashley?) just want to beat Rafa’s point’s total?

It looks like the team may well fail in both these objectives.

