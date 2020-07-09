Opinion

These comments on BBC Sport about Steve Bruce and Newcastle United sum up perfectly where we are

Very interesting reading these comments on BBC Sport after Manchester City 5 Newcastle 0.

A pretty good summary of exactly where we are now at with Steve Bruce at Newcastle United.

Four game remaining of yet another ambition-free Mike Ashley season.

Interesting to see this BBC Sport overview provided by fans of both Newcastle and Man City, as well as neutrals, including predictably the odd troll.

What does the future hold for Newcastle fans?

Walking a real tightrope in terms of hopes and dreams, as we await takeover progress.

Comments posted on BBC Sport by Newcastle and Man City fans and neutrals after Wedneday’s 5-0 hammering:

‘Steve Bruce is a miracle worker – he has held the team, club and supporters together.

God knows how. His achievements are remarkable and always a smile and a quip for the cameras. I would cling on to him if I took over the club.

Well done Steve from a 50 year City fan.’

‘Why is it that almost all media pundits keep praising Steve Bruce and telling Newcastle United supporters how lucky they are to have him?

It seems like a coordinated campaign. His record does not back up that view and neither does this latest performance (against a very good team admittedly).’

‘Chummy Bruce has so many pals on MOTD but he’s way out of his depth. Championship manager at best. Btw don’t always blame the players Steve, you’re the boss.’

‘An indescribably pathetic performance from Newcastle. Steve Bruce should be charged with bringing the game into disrepute.’

‘Got to credit Newcastle, it was near impossible to be even more gutless than the FA Cup game but they pulled it off.

5-0 doesn’t tell the story enough.’

‘How the hell are Newcastle still in the Premier League?! Bruce is clueless, and Ashley is just a hideous being.

They keep going on about the fan base up there, but where are the trophies?..

A dire mess of a club.’

‘Newcastle is the only team in the premier league that play the worst football against Mancity home and away. They are a disgrace to the footballing world.’

‘City are very good, they’re even better when teams don’t try and go at them in any way, shape or form.’

‘What’s special about Newcastle? Won nothing for 65 years.

Newcastle are zeros. Also rans. Yo-yos. They make up the numbers, that’s it.’

‘Excluding promoted clubs, Newcastle are the most improved team since last season.’

‘Bruce is a hopeless manager – belongs to the group of clowns including Moyes Pulis Pardew etc – time to retire.’

‘I hope Newcastle were social distancing today while on the beach.’

‘I really hope Newcastle get taken over by an owner willing to invest big in the club.

The PL needs another club to compete for trophies with the likes of City, Liverpool and Chelsea and the other 3 clubs competing for a top 4 finish.’

‘Man City or Newcastle will never be as big as spurs.’

‘City fan here and well played City, but good luck to the Geordies. It’s always my favourite home game of the season. They turn out and get behind their team year after year.’

‘Another spineless display from the Toon, but yet again we will have the media telling us all how good a job Bruce has done.

They are all fawning over him cos if the takeover happens and we get a proper manager a spot in “the top six” is for the taking, and they don’t want that to be Newcastle and to upset the applecart.’

‘Alan Macinally on SS tonight pre match said Bruce has made NUFC a 100 times better team.

What is it with these pundits fawning over Bruce, he’s a Dinosaur that should be nowhere near our club, and if you think that’s harsh just ask the Villa fans because they threw a Cabbage at him.’

‘What’s happening mags,, Bruce best thing since sliced bread after you beat Bournemouth haha.’

‘MCFC are overated and NUFC are hopeless and always have been.’

‘The toon badly need this takeover to happen ASAP. Money needs to be spent on players. Great club, great fans that deserve better.’

‘The only people saying that were pundits like Mark Lawrenson… Very few Newcastle fans ever wanted Bruce, but are still supporting the team.

You are conveniently overlooking the fact that pre lockdown Ashley had to give away 10,000 tickets a week to try to fill the gaping holes in the crowd at St James’!’

Stats from BBC Sport:

Manchester City 5 Newcastle 0 – Wednesday 8 July 2020 6pm

Goals:

Manchester City:

Jesus 10, Mahrez 21, Fernandez (OG) 58, Silva 65, Sterling 90+1

Possession was Man City 74% Newcastle 26%

Total shots were Man City 23 Newcastle 6

Shots on target were Man City 9 Newcastle 1

Corners were Man City 8 Newcastle 1

Referee: Andy Madley

Newcastle United:

Dubravka, Yedlin, Krafth (Muto 84), Fernandez, Schar, Rose, Shelvey (M Longstaff 66), Bentaleb, Lazaro (Manquillo 66), Ritchie (Atsu 84), Joelinton (Gayle 66)

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Almirón, Allan, Young

Crowd: 00,000

(I won’t be listening to Talksport again after Manchester City 5 Newcastle 0 – Read HERE)

(Pep Guardiola after humiliating Newcastle United “That’s the way we want to play, for our people” – Read HERE)

(Alan Shearer quizzed by Gary Lineker as Newcastle allow new embarrassing Premier League record to be set – Read HERE)

(Riyad Mahrez after hammering Newcastle United “It’s not easy but we made it easy…” – Read HERE)

(Manchester City 5 Newcastle 0 – Instant NUFC fan/writer reaction to Wednesday’s dismal defeat – Read HERE)

