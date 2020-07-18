News

The most disgraceful thing ever written about Newcastle United Takeover – Shameful

I have seen some absolutely disgusting offensive things written during this Newcastle United Takeover.

Ignorant, ill-informed and vindictive articles written to deliberately vilify and provoke Newcastle fans.

People using the Newcastle United Takeover as an excuse to take cheap shots at those who support our football club, at our entire region, even though we sadly don’t have any vote / say in who owns NUFC.

However, all previous efforts at insulting us have been blown out of the water today (Saturday 18 July 2020).

An article has been written by Tom Pollitt – ‘The Magpie Prince: Why Does MbS Want to Buy Newcastle United?’, published on Inside Arabia.

I find it incredulous that anybody would see fit to publish such a cowardly, nasty, vindictive piece, that makes some outrageous comments about the people of Newcastle.

I have pulled out a number of extracts below but how about this one to give you a flavour…

‘In fact, aside from a shared, well-documented penchant for violence, MbS (Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman) has little in common with Newcastle folk. So, what could he possibly want with them?’

You will see for yourself below that this is just one of countless barbed insults the author makes about Newcastle fans and / or people of our region.

Comments made with the full intention of abusing and humiliating.

Read what he says below and instead of Newcastle fans / Geordies / Locals / People of Newcastle, substitute ‘black people’, or ‘Jews’, or ‘Arabs’, or ‘Muslims’, or ‘Germans’, or ‘Irish people’…

Some comments taken in isolation, such as people finding it difficult to understand the Geordie accent, aren’t offensive on their own and indeed we laugh at ourselves at such things and play up to it at times.

However, it is crystal clear that this writer simply has an agenda where all of these are insults aimed to belittle and laugh at Newcastle fans and people of our region, not light-hearted banter for us to join in with.

Extracts from ‘The Magpie Prince: Why Does MbS Want to Buy Newcastle United?’ by Tom Pollitt, published on Inside Arabia;

Given driving-bans for entirely different reasons:

‘Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MbS) is the de facto ruler of a desert Kingdom where drinking alcohol is officially illegal and, until recently, half of the population were prohibited from driving simply for being women. It may seem surprising therefore that he has taken interest in the rainy British city of Newcastle, a place where it is unofficially illegal not to drink alcohol and where the locals (known as Geordies) are given driving-bans for entirely different reasons.’

Penchant for violence:

‘In fact, aside from a shared, well-documented penchant for violence, MbS has little in common with Newcastle folk. So, what could he possibly want with them?’

Cannot understand a word the locals are saying;

‘For a man notorious for his opposition to freedom of speech, it will be refreshing for him to get involved with a city where outsiders cannot understand a word the locals are saying.’

Often becoming violent in order to protect their treasure:

‘It is fitting that MbS wants to buy the Magpies, as the magpie is the animal whose lifestyle most resembles his own. The crafty black-and-white birds are known for collecting and hoarding shiny objects, often becoming violent in order to protect their treasure.’

Rendered the country scarcely better to live in than Newcastle:

‘Saudi Arabia is a country much maligned for its militarism, religious fundamentalism, and human rights abuses. To list just a few of the myriad atrocities, the kingdom routinely executes more people than any other country and is carrying out a harrowing air-war in Yemen that has driven hundreds of thousands into famine and rendered the country scarcely better to live in than Newcastle.’

Naturally, Newcastle fans have never heard of him:

‘Then there is the widely reported murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi at the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul in December 2018, an act for which MbS is widely held responsible. MbS’ brutal crackdown on domestic dissent has also been widely publicized, as have his (largely exaggerated) steps towards so-called “modernization.” Suffice it to say, the prince is a major player on the world stage and you would have to be living in a remote, tribal community not to be familiar with him. Naturally, Newcastle fans have never heard of him.’

The internet is full of bewildered members of Newcastle’s “toon army” of fans:

‘While MbS is a big fan of flogging, the modern football supporter is more into blogging and vlogging. The internet is full of bewildered members of Newcastle’s “toon army” of fans, barely containing their excitement, desperately trying to figure out who this bloke is and whether he really has £280 billion. Who said football can’t be educational?’

Like a Newcastle fan on a night out. “[MbS is] volatile and arrogant:

‘The way the CIA describes MbS makes him sound like a Newcastle fan on a night out. “[MbS is] volatile and arrogant,” an anonymous intelligence official told the Washington Post. “Someone who goes from zero to 60 [and] doesn’t seem to understand that there are some things you can’t do.” So, maybe the fans will like the prince when they get to know him.’

As yet unidentified language spoken by the people of Newcastle:

‘For one thing, he [MbS] would need an interpreter to translate his no-doubt inspiring motivational speeches from Arabic into English and a second interpreter to translate them from English into the as yet unidentified language spoken by the people of Newcastle. In reality, he may not need to do very much.’

Many of them would be willing to accept a bid from Lucifer:

‘Besides, in defense of Newcastle fans’ willingness to overlook MbS’ crimes, many of them would be willing to accept a bid from Lucifer himself if it meant finally seeing the back of Ashley.’

