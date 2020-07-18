Opinion

The ideal Premier League 20 clubs for Newcastle United fans based on rivalry (love to beat the most)

A great article on The Mag on Friday by Dean Wilkins, ‘Leeds United set to join Newcastle United as ‘North-East’ Big Two’ in the Premier League

That article written ahead of Leeds finally getting it over the line after 16 years away from the Premier League.

Quite appropriate after the shambles at their club during most of the absence, that promotion was finally made mathematically certain, when the final whistle was blown at a game elsewhere (Huddersfield 2 West Brom 1).

As a Newcastle fan in my 50s, I could really associate with what Dean was saying about the massive rivalry between our two clubs down the years. Especially the 70s, 80s and 90s, as well as of course those first few years of the 2000s before they fell away / apart.

Elland Road was easy transit van distance back in the day, the 70s and 80s seeing all forms of transport carrying huge numbers to away games at Leeds, they also brought a few usually to St James Park.

Like most Newcastle fans I hated Leeds with a passion, loved beating them and quite happy to see them lose to anybody else they were playing, with the odd exception.

When they went down in 2004 it was very funny, Leeds and their arrogant fans falling from a great height and keeping on falling, even spending three seasons in League One.

However, in the long-term, we need the Leeds Uniteds. We need to play the clubs where it means something when you play them.

Unless you have some very personal individual reasons for claiming otherwise, matches against the likes of Bournemouth and Watford mean absolutely nothing. No real anticipation or nerves, no great highs or lows when you win or lose.

So whilst we all enjoy seeing those we despise struggling, reality is that we want Newcastle matches to mean something, especially once we are allowed back into stadiums.

So based on my own personal age (50s), experiences (home and away for many of those years, especially 80s and 90s for aways), their fans, managers / players and other people associated with them, this is my ideal Premier League based on the opposition clubs where it means the most when you play them.

Ideal Premier League based on playing opposition clubs (in descending order) that matter:

Newcastle United

Sunderland

Man Utd

Liverpool

Chelsea

Leeds

Everton

Tottenham

Arsenal

West Ham

Man City

Aston Villa

Leicester

Middlesbrough

Sheffield Wednesday

Nottingham Forest

Wolves

QPR

Portsmouth

Carlisle

Interested to see what you have to say in the comments below.

