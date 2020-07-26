The fans choice of Sunday’s Newcastle team v Liverpool
We asked fans the question, which 11 players would you pick in your Newcastle team v Liverpool?
We put together a list of the 21 players who looked as though they could potentially be selected for this game.
Newcastle United looking to bounce back after only two points from the past five games and a run of only four wins in the last nineteen Premier League games.
At his press conference on Friday morning, the NUFC Head Coach gave an update on injuries and fitness.
Steve Bruce saying that Emil Krafth had joined the injury list and is set to miss this game.
He also confirmed that Jamaal Lascelles, Ciaran Clark, Fabian Schar and Florian Lejeune are all still unavailable.
However, Bruce said that Isaac Hayden and Sean Longstaff are set to be available so long as no setbacks in training.
Fans wanting to protect players against unnecessary risk of injury appears to be the reason for lower than usual backing for Almiron (86%) and ASM (85%) to start.
The same with Hayden (64%) and Sean Longstaff (42%).
Kell Watts (54%) just edges out Lazaro (53%) for the final place in the fans’ team.
Based on the eleven selected it would probably mean Dubravka behind a back four of Manquillo, Fernandez, Watts and Rose, or back five including Ritchie.
Then Hayden and Shelvey in the middle, with Almiron and ASM supporting Gayle.
This is how the fans’ Newcastle team v Liverpool looks with the percentage votes rounded up/down to nearest whole number for each of the 21 players.
First eleven:
95% Martin Dubravka
91% Federico Fernandez
86% Miguel Almiron
85% Allan Saint-Maximin
82% Jonjo Shelvey
79% Danny Rose
76% Javier Manquillo
67% Dwight Gayle
64% Isaac Hayden
60% Matt Ritchie
54% Kell Watts
The rest
53% Valentino Lazaro
46% Matty Longstaff
42% Sean Longstaff
37% Andy Carroll
26% DeAndre Yedlin
18% Joelinton
16% Nabil Bentaleb
13% Yoshinori Muto
9% Christian Atsu
5% Karl Darlow
