Opinion

The fans choice of Sunday’s Newcastle team v Liverpool

We asked fans the question, which 11 players would you pick in your Newcastle team v Liverpool?

We put together a list of the 21 players who looked as though they could potentially be selected for this game.

Newcastle United looking to bounce back after only two points from the past five games and a run of only four wins in the last nineteen Premier League games.

At his press conference on Friday morning, the NUFC Head Coach gave an update on injuries and fitness.

Steve Bruce saying that Emil Krafth had joined the injury list and is set to miss this game.

He also confirmed that Jamaal Lascelles, Ciaran Clark, Fabian Schar and Florian Lejeune are all still unavailable.

However, Bruce said that Isaac Hayden and Sean Longstaff are set to be available so long as no setbacks in training.

Fans wanting to protect players against unnecessary risk of injury appears to be the reason for lower than usual backing for Almiron (86%) and ASM (85%) to start.

The same with Hayden (64%) and Sean Longstaff (42%).

Kell Watts (54%) just edges out Lazaro (53%) for the final place in the fans’ team.

Based on the eleven selected it would probably mean Dubravka behind a back four of Manquillo, Fernandez, Watts and Rose, or back five including Ritchie.

Then Hayden and Shelvey in the middle, with Almiron and ASM supporting Gayle.

This is how the fans’ Newcastle team v Liverpool looks with the percentage votes rounded up/down to nearest whole number for each of the 21 players.

First eleven:

95% Martin Dubravka

91% Federico Fernandez

86% Miguel Almiron

85% Allan Saint-Maximin

82% Jonjo Shelvey

79% Danny Rose

76% Javier Manquillo

67% Dwight Gayle

64% Isaac Hayden

60% Matt Ritchie

54% Kell Watts

The rest

53% Valentino Lazaro

46% Matty Longstaff

42% Sean Longstaff

37% Andy Carroll

26% DeAndre Yedlin

18% Joelinton

16% Nabil Bentaleb

13% Yoshinori Muto

9% Christian Atsu

5% Karl Darlow

