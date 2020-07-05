Opinion

The fans choice of Newcastle team v West Ham

We asked fans the question, which 11 players would you pick in your Newcastle team v West Ham?

We put together a list of the 21 players who looked as though they could potentially be selected for this game.

Newcastle United looking to follow up the 4-1 at Bournemouth.

Rob Elliot has now left the club, whilst Florian Lejuene and Ciaran Clark are still out injured.

Steve Bruce confirmed as well that Sean Longstaff would be ruled out after picking up a hamstring injury on Wednesday.

The NUFC Head Coach also waiting to see whether Jamaal Lascelles and Joelinton would recover from knocks, whilst Bruce said he would also assess ASM’s physical condition after four starts in 11 days.

This is how the fans’ Newcastle team v West Ham looks with a suggested formation based on the fan votes, with then the percentage votes rounded up/down to nearest whole number for each of the 22 players.

96% Martin Dubravka

90% Jonjo Shelvey

85% Allan Saint-Maximin

84% Miguel Almiron

77% Jamaal Lascelles

76% Danny Rose

73% Federico Fernandez

69% Isaac Hayden

64% Javier Manquillo

61% Dwight Gayle

55% Valentino Lazaro

48% Andy Carroll

43% Fabian Schar

43% Matt Ritchie

32% Nabil Bentaleb

25% Joelinton

22% Emil Krafth

19% DeAndre Yedlin

14% Matty Longstaff

7% Yoshinori Muto

4% Karl Darlow

