The fans choice of Newcastle team v West Ham
We asked fans the question, which 11 players would you pick in your Newcastle team v West Ham?
We put together a list of the 21 players who looked as though they could potentially be selected for this game.
Newcastle United looking to follow up the 4-1 at Bournemouth.
Rob Elliot has now left the club, whilst Florian Lejuene and Ciaran Clark are still out injured.
Steve Bruce confirmed as well that Sean Longstaff would be ruled out after picking up a hamstring injury on Wednesday.
The NUFC Head Coach also waiting to see whether Jamaal Lascelles and Joelinton would recover from knocks, whilst Bruce said he would also assess ASM’s physical condition after four starts in 11 days.
This is how the fans’ Newcastle team v West Ham looks with a suggested formation based on the fan votes, with then the percentage votes rounded up/down to nearest whole number for each of the 22 players.
96% Martin Dubravka
90% Jonjo Shelvey
85% Allan Saint-Maximin
84% Miguel Almiron
77% Jamaal Lascelles
76% Danny Rose
73% Federico Fernandez
69% Isaac Hayden
64% Javier Manquillo
61% Dwight Gayle
55% Valentino Lazaro
48% Andy Carroll
43% Fabian Schar
43% Matt Ritchie
32% Nabil Bentaleb
25% Joelinton
22% Emil Krafth
19% DeAndre Yedlin
14% Matty Longstaff
7% Yoshinori Muto
4% Karl Darlow
