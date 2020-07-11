Opinion

The fans choice of Newcastle team v Watford today

We asked fans the question, which 11 players would you pick in your Newcastle team v Watford?

We put together a list of the 19(***) players who looked as though they could potentially be selected for this game.

Newcastle United looking to bounce back after the feeble effort at Man City.

At his press conference on Friday morning, the NUFC Head Coach indicating that there are likely to be changes once again.

Steve Bruce saying that he expects to have Jamaal Lascelles, Miguel Almiron and Allan Saint-Maximin all available again.

On the negative side.

Isaac Hayden and Sean Longstaff are expected to be out for the rest of this season with their hamstring injuries.

Andy Carroll is carrying a groin strain now and Emil Krafth also expected to miss with an unspecified injury.

Long-term injured Ciaran Clark and Florian Lejeune are still unavailable.

So we left those six out of the list of possibilities to choose from.

***Apologies but an error meant that DeAndre Yedlin was left out of the options for fans to choose from. However, he was poor against Man City there was no chance of him featuring in the fans’ choice of team today.

This is how the fans’ Newcastle team v Watford looks with the percentage votes rounded up/down to nearest whole number for each of the 19 players.

First eleven:

98% Allan Saint-Maximin

97% Miguel Almiron

96% Martin Dubravka

93% Jonjo Shelvey

93% Danny Rose

88% Dwight Gayle

86% Federico Fernandez

86% Javier Manquillo

81% Jamaal Lascelles

70% Matt Ritchie

43% Matty Longstaff

and the rest

38% Fabian Schar

35% Joelinton

35% Nabil Bentaleb

32% Valentino Lazaro

7% Yoshinori Muto

4% Karl Darlow

3% Christian Atsu

