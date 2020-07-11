The fans choice of Newcastle team v Watford today
We asked fans the question, which 11 players would you pick in your Newcastle team v Watford?
We put together a list of the 19(***) players who looked as though they could potentially be selected for this game.
Newcastle United looking to bounce back after the feeble effort at Man City.
At his press conference on Friday morning, the NUFC Head Coach indicating that there are likely to be changes once again.
Steve Bruce saying that he expects to have Jamaal Lascelles, Miguel Almiron and Allan Saint-Maximin all available again.
On the negative side.
Isaac Hayden and Sean Longstaff are expected to be out for the rest of this season with their hamstring injuries.
Andy Carroll is carrying a groin strain now and Emil Krafth also expected to miss with an unspecified injury.
Long-term injured Ciaran Clark and Florian Lejeune are still unavailable.
So we left those six out of the list of possibilities to choose from.
***Apologies but an error meant that DeAndre Yedlin was left out of the options for fans to choose from. However, he was poor against Man City there was no chance of him featuring in the fans’ choice of team today.
This is how the fans’ Newcastle team v Watford looks with the percentage votes rounded up/down to nearest whole number for each of the 19 players.
First eleven:
98% Allan Saint-Maximin
97% Miguel Almiron
96% Martin Dubravka
93% Jonjo Shelvey
93% Danny Rose
88% Dwight Gayle
86% Federico Fernandez
86% Javier Manquillo
81% Jamaal Lascelles
70% Matt Ritchie
43% Matty Longstaff
and the rest
38% Fabian Schar
35% Joelinton
35% Nabil Bentaleb
32% Valentino Lazaro
7% Yoshinori Muto
4% Karl Darlow
3% Christian Atsu
