Opinion

The fans choice of Newcastle team v Manchester City tonight

We asked fans the question, which 11 players would you pick in your Newcastle team v Manchester City?

We put together a list of the 19 players who looked as though they could potentially be selected for this game.

Newcastle United looking to extend a run of six Premier League games without defeat.

Florian Lejeune and Ciaran Clark are longer-term injured, while it was already reported that Sean Longstaff and Isaac Hayden were set to miss Man City with ‘soft tissue’ injuries.

Then ahead of this Man City game, Steve Bruce saying on Tuesday about availability:

“Andy Carroll has picked up a groin strain, and Jamaal Lascelles has a sore ankle.

‘Unfortunately, we have picked up one or two.

“I’ll not know the extent until we train at 2pm…

“Fair to say that Almiron and Saint-Maximin are struggling.

“He (Almiron) has been carrying a thigh injury but doesn’t want to tell anybody.”

So we left Sean Longstaff, Hayden, Clark, Lejeune, Almiron and ASM out of the list of possibilities to choose from as none of them look likely to be available to start, but left Lascelles and Carroll in, as they appeared to have at least some chance of being available and starting.

This is how the fans’ Newcastle team v Manchester City looks with the percentage votes rounded up/down to nearest whole number for each of the 19 players.

First eleven:

92% Martin Dubravka

92% Federico Fernandez

88% Matt Ritchie

88% Valentino Lazaro

86% Dwight Gayle

83% Danny Rose

82% Fabian Schar

82% Nabil Bentaleb

74% Jonjo Shelvey

62% Matty Longstaff

49% Emil Krafth

and the rest

42% Joelinton

42% Javier Manquillo

38% DeAndre Yedlin

36% Jamaal Lascelles

26% Yoshinori Muto

22% Andy Carroll

11% Christian Atsu

8% Karl Darlow

