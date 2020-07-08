The fans choice of Newcastle team v Manchester City tonight
We asked fans the question, which 11 players would you pick in your Newcastle team v Manchester City?
We put together a list of the 19 players who looked as though they could potentially be selected for this game.
Newcastle United looking to extend a run of six Premier League games without defeat.
Florian Lejeune and Ciaran Clark are longer-term injured, while it was already reported that Sean Longstaff and Isaac Hayden were set to miss Man City with ‘soft tissue’ injuries.
Then ahead of this Man City game, Steve Bruce saying on Tuesday about availability:
“Andy Carroll has picked up a groin strain, and Jamaal Lascelles has a sore ankle.
‘Unfortunately, we have picked up one or two.
“I’ll not know the extent until we train at 2pm…
“Fair to say that Almiron and Saint-Maximin are struggling.
“He (Almiron) has been carrying a thigh injury but doesn’t want to tell anybody.”
So we left Sean Longstaff, Hayden, Clark, Lejeune, Almiron and ASM out of the list of possibilities to choose from as none of them look likely to be available to start, but left Lascelles and Carroll in, as they appeared to have at least some chance of being available and starting.
This is how the fans’ Newcastle team v Manchester City looks with the percentage votes rounded up/down to nearest whole number for each of the 19 players.
First eleven:
92% Martin Dubravka
92% Federico Fernandez
88% Matt Ritchie
88% Valentino Lazaro
86% Dwight Gayle
83% Danny Rose
82% Fabian Schar
82% Nabil Bentaleb
74% Jonjo Shelvey
62% Matty Longstaff
49% Emil Krafth
and the rest
42% Joelinton
42% Javier Manquillo
38% DeAndre Yedlin
36% Jamaal Lascelles
26% Yoshinori Muto
22% Andy Carroll
11% Christian Atsu
8% Karl Darlow
If you would like to feature on The Mag, submit your article to [email protected]