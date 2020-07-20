The fans choice of Newcastle team v Brighton tonight
We asked fans the question, which 11 players would you pick in your Newcastle team v Brighton?
We put together a list of the 19 players who looked as though they could potentially be selected for this game.
Newcastle United looking to bounce back after three defeats in a row.
At his press conference on Saturday morning, the NUFC Head Coach indicating that there will be changes once again.
Steve Bruce saying that Fabian Schar now faces up to three months off and that Allan Saint-Maximin is also set to miss tonight’s game.
Jamaal Lascelles, Isaac Hayden, Sean Longstaff, Ciaran Clark and Florian Lejeune are all unavailable and set to miss the remainder of this season.
However, Bruce said that Andy Carroll was now free from his latest injury, plus 20 year old central defender Kell Watts had been added to the squad.
Maybe the most interesting fan selections are 72% Matty Longstaff, with only 28% going for Nabil Bentaleb who Bruce will almost certainly pick.
Then 63% of fans choosing Kell Watts but the head coach no doubt set to move Krafth (28%) into the middle.
This is how the fans’ Newcastle team v Brighton looks with the percentage votes rounded up/down to nearest whole number for each of the 19 players.
First eleven:
98% Martin Dubravka
97% Jonjo Shelvey
97% Miguel Almiron
95% Federico Fernandez
86% Javier Manquillo
85% Matt Ritchie
84% Dwight Gayle
83% Danny Rose
74% Valentino Lazaro
72% Matty Longstaff
63% Kell Watts
and the rest
40% Andy Carroll
29% Joelinton
28% Nabil Bentaleb
28% Emil Krafth
21% DeAndre Yedlin
15% Yoshinori Muto
8% Christian Atsu
2% Karl Darlow
