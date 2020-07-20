Opinion

The fans choice of Newcastle team v Brighton tonight

We asked fans the question, which 11 players would you pick in your Newcastle team v Brighton?

We put together a list of the 19 players who looked as though they could potentially be selected for this game.

Newcastle United looking to bounce back after three defeats in a row.

At his press conference on Saturday morning, the NUFC Head Coach indicating that there will be changes once again.

Steve Bruce saying that Fabian Schar now faces up to three months off and that Allan Saint-Maximin is also set to miss tonight’s game.

Jamaal Lascelles, Isaac Hayden, Sean Longstaff, Ciaran Clark and Florian Lejeune are all unavailable and set to miss the remainder of this season.

However, Bruce said that Andy Carroll was now free from his latest injury, plus 20 year old central defender Kell Watts had been added to the squad.

Maybe the most interesting fan selections are 72% Matty Longstaff, with only 28% going for Nabil Bentaleb who Bruce will almost certainly pick.

Then 63% of fans choosing Kell Watts but the head coach no doubt set to move Krafth (28%) into the middle.

This is how the fans’ Newcastle team v Brighton looks with the percentage votes rounded up/down to nearest whole number for each of the 19 players.

First eleven:

98% Martin Dubravka

97% Jonjo Shelvey

97% Miguel Almiron

95% Federico Fernandez

86% Javier Manquillo

85% Matt Ritchie

84% Dwight Gayle

83% Danny Rose

74% Valentino Lazaro

72% Matty Longstaff

63% Kell Watts

and the rest

40% Andy Carroll

29% Joelinton

28% Nabil Bentaleb

28% Emil Krafth

21% DeAndre Yedlin

15% Yoshinori Muto

8% Christian Atsu

2% Karl Darlow

