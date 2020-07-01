Opinion

The fans choice of Newcastle team v Bournemouth

We asked fans the question, which 11 players would you pick in your Newcastle team v Bournemouth?

We put together a list of the 22 players who looked as though they could potentially be selected for this game.

Newcastle United looking to get back into winning ways after a poor draw at home to Villa and tame cup defeat to Man City.

Rob Elliot has now left the club, whilst Florian Lejuene and Ciaran Clark are still out injured.

Steve Bruce confirmed as well that Christian Atsu wouldn’t be involved either at Bournemouth.

The NUFC Head Coach stated he would be making a number of changes, depending on what shape the players were in after three games in eight days after restart.

Steve Bruce mentioning ASM and Matt Ritchie as doubts, saying he would wait and see how they were closer to kick-off.

An interesting selection by Newcastle fans below and I’m guessing the final Steve Bruce line-up will have at least one or two surprises.

This is how the fans’ Newcastle team v Bournemouth looks with a suggested formation based on the fan votes, with then the percentage votes rounded up/down to nearest whole number for each of the 22 players.

97% Martin Dubravka

91% Jamaal Lascelles

81% Federico Fernandez

81% Jonjo Shelvey

79% Danny Rose

71% Miguel Almiron

68% Allan Saint-Maximin

63% Javier Manquillo

60% Isaac Hayden

59% Andy Carroll

52% Valentino Lazaro

50% Matt Ritchie

47% Dwight Gayle

40% Joelinton

40% Fabian Schar

33% DeAndre Yedlin

28% Sean Longstaff

27% Matty Longstaff

22% Nabil Bentaleb

14% Yoshinori Muto

5% Karl Darlow

4% Emil Krafth

