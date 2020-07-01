The fans choice of Newcastle team v Bournemouth
We asked fans the question, which 11 players would you pick in your Newcastle team v Bournemouth?
We put together a list of the 22 players who looked as though they could potentially be selected for this game.
Newcastle United looking to get back into winning ways after a poor draw at home to Villa and tame cup defeat to Man City.
Rob Elliot has now left the club, whilst Florian Lejuene and Ciaran Clark are still out injured.
Steve Bruce confirmed as well that Christian Atsu wouldn’t be involved either at Bournemouth.
The NUFC Head Coach stated he would be making a number of changes, depending on what shape the players were in after three games in eight days after restart.
Steve Bruce mentioning ASM and Matt Ritchie as doubts, saying he would wait and see how they were closer to kick-off.
An interesting selection by Newcastle fans below and I’m guessing the final Steve Bruce line-up will have at least one or two surprises.
This is how the fans’ Newcastle team v Bournemouth looks with a suggested formation based on the fan votes, with then the percentage votes rounded up/down to nearest whole number for each of the 22 players.
97% Martin Dubravka
91% Jamaal Lascelles
81% Federico Fernandez
81% Jonjo Shelvey
79% Danny Rose
71% Miguel Almiron
63% Javier Manquillo
60% Isaac Hayden
59% Andy Carroll
52% Valentino Lazaro
50% Matt Ritchie
47% Dwight Gayle
40% Joelinton
40% Fabian Schar
33% DeAndre Yedlin
28% Sean Longstaff
27% Matty Longstaff
22% Nabil Bentaleb
14% Yoshinori Muto
5% Karl Darlow
4% Emil Krafth
If you would like to feature on The Mag, submit your article to [email protected]