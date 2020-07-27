News

Steve McManaman facing accusations of talking common sense about Newcastle United

Steve McManaman is usually unbearable at the best of times when part of the commentary team on live TV matches.

However, earlier this month, the BT Sport pundit really outdid himself.

Newcastle fans tortured for 90 minutes as the former Liverpool player talked absolute garbage.

The match was terrible, Newcastle didn’t get a kick as Man City won 5-0 and it could and should have been double figures.

No surprise NUFC got beat but the commentary on the actual match, whilst poor, wasn’t what really wound Newcastle fans up.

Instead, it was Steve McManaman making some bizarre and embarrassing claims on Steve Bruce, his tactics, the team and how the season had gone in general.

McManaman declaring….’absolutely amazing job [done by Bruce]’, ‘the goals they have scored, the performances’, ‘all the goals. The outstanding football’…

Steve McManaman was back on Newcastle United duty on Sunday, covering the Liverpool game.

However, it appears that somebody has had a word in his ear, maybe Jake Humphrey? One of the very few presenters / pundits who tell it straight about Newcastle United.

Maybe pointing out to Steve McManaman that this defeat to Liverpool means that Steve Bruce has won only four of 20 PL games since 21 December 2019, that you have to go back 22 years for a PL season where Newcastle have scored less goals than this one, with dreadful defensive football dominating the season under Bruce.

Anyway, during the Newcastle 1 Liverpool 3 commentary, Steve McManaman was a revelation, talking about how serious the situation is at NUFC and the challenges they face on and off the pitch, a rolling back on those ridiculous claims about Steve Bruce and the form / football this season.

After the final whistle, Steve McManaman kept it going, prompting even more accusations of talking common sense about Newcastle United:

“From what you have seen today and over the past few months, Newcastle United need a huge amount of investment.

“This team is nowhere near good enough and they will struggle next year.

“If they finish in the same position then great…but this cannot go on.

“They need investment to get better, they need to be more entertaining.

“Exciting the crowd more is key but otherwise it is just a sinking ship.”

Newcastle’s four strikers have scored six Premier League goals between them – Gayle ending the season with four, Joelinton two, Carroll and Muto without a single one between them.

Not difficult to see one of Newcastle’s biggest concern, as Steve McManaman stated the obvious:

“Joelinton doesn’t look like he is going to score you 20 or 25 goals in a season…

“You cannot rely on Andy Carroll [hasn’t scored a PL goal for 28 months].

“Whether Dwight Gayle is the type of player who can hold the ball up and bring other people in…I don’t know.”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 1 Liverpool 3 – Sunday 26 July 4pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Gayle 1

Liverpool:

Van Dijk 38, Origi 59, Mane 89

Possession was Liverpool 75% Newcastle 25%

Total shots were Liverpool 14 Newcastle 2

Shots on target were Liverpool 6 Newcastle 2

Corners were Liverpool 4 Newcastle 2

Referee: Anthony Taylor

Newcastle United:

Dubravka, Manquillo, Fernandez, Rose (Watts 74), Shelvey, Bentaleb (Sean Longstaff 49), Almiron (Hayden 70), Lazaro, Ritchie, Gayle (Carroll 70), Saint-Maximin (Joelinton 45)

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Muto, Young, Yedlin,

Crowd: 00,000

