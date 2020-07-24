News

Steve Bruce surprises – Hayden and Longstaff back for Sunday and names 4 to return for pre-season training

Steve Bruce has been speaking to the media 48 hours ahead of the final game of the season.

Newcastle United face champions Liverpool on Sunday.

The NUFC Head Coach having some positive news for once on injuries and fitness to give journalists.

Steve Bruce saying that he thinks Isaac Hayden and Sean Longstaff will be available for selection.

Newcastle have struggled in central midfield without the pace and energy they can bring to the team, with the ponderous Jonjo Shelvey and even slower Nabil Bentaleb struggling in the midfield battles.

The experiment of then playing Fabian Schar in midfield proving to be an unqualified failure.

However, many Newcastle fans will wonder about the sense of playing one or both of these midfielders, rushing them back into the team for a meaningless game.

Liverpool hoping to get to 99 points, whilst Newcastle hoping to stay ahead of Palace for 13th rather than 14th in the table.

With the injury problems NUFC have experienced, due at least in part to overplaying players unnecessarily, to risk anybody could invite further disaster.

Steve Bruce himself summed up the risks, when he revealed that the players will now have a break but this close season will only last three weeks in terms of a holiday. The squad to report back on Monday 17 August, four weeks before the 2020/21 PL season is expected to kick off on Saturday 12 September.

Bruce says he is hopeful that he will have a number of players back for that start of pre-season preparations, naming Jamaal Lascelles, Fabian Schar, Paul Dummett and Ciaran Clark amongst those he hopes to have involved. Florian Lejeune not named but reported that he is also expected to be ready for pre-season.

However, Steve Bruce has frequently been shown to be wildly optimistic / misleading with how quickly players will return from injury and previous estimates have indicated there will be little or no chance of either Lascelles or Schar being back in training as early as three weeks time.

Absolutely vital that we don’t pick up any more injuries to key players on Sunday.

Steve Bruce also said on Friday that Emil Krafth is now a big doubt for this Liverpool game. If Isaac Hayden is available then he could be a possibility to fill in.

