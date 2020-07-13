Opinion

Steve Bruce says he’s desperate for Matty Longstaff to stay but this proves otherwise

Steve Bruce has said the same things time after time about Matty Longstaff.

In countless interviews and press conferences, the NUFC Head Coach saying he is desperate for the young midfielder to stay.

Steve Bruce repeatedly talking about the brilliant contract offer Mike Ashley has made to Matty Longstaff, even though it is below market rate, less than what other clubs are offering him.

As well as shamefully suggesting that Matty might be more bothered about money, Steve Bruce continually says that it should be all about football when the 20 year old makes his decision, about getting time on the pitch…

The last time Matty Longstaff started a Premier League game was the draw at Everton six months ago.

Since then, the only PL minutes he has had, were 24 minutes at Man City last week when Newcastle were already 4-0 down.

Steve Bruce has repeatedly played Nabil Bentaleb in front of Matty Longstaff, a pointless loan signing in January who has been absolutely woeful. Bentaleb is a midfielder who hasn’t scored a goal in club football, apart from penalties, since 2016. Matty has already scored three times for NUFC despite only starting 10 games.

Steve Bruce asked on Saturday (13 July 2020) why for second game in a row, he played Fabian Schar in midfield, instead of playing Matty Longstaff or Nabil Bentaleb:

“I thought that we needed Fabian Schar’s physicality and I think it worked in the first-half.

“Him playing in midfield is something we have worked on in training.

“So it’s given me food for thought.

“With Sean Longstaff and Isaac Hayden out we are short, so I picked him for his physicality.”

So Bruce having to admit how hopeless his signing of Bentaleb has been, playing a defender in midfield ahead of him.

However, what about Matty Longstaff?

Steve Bruce says he is desperate for Matty to stay and that he should be staying because of opportunities to progress on the pitch, then refuses to play him.

Do you honestly believe anything that Steve Bruce is saying?

Still going on about the player’s head being turned by others, suggesting that Matty Longstaff is being the unreasonable one, not Mike Ashley / Newcastle United.

Clearly there has been no change in the club’s outlook in the course of this season, still an expectation that Matty Longstaff should sign an inferior contract at NUFC because he is a Newcastle fan, compared to the market rate that he would be paid elsewhere.

Maybe some people would agree on Matty Longstaff not starting at Watford, even though surely a perfect time to try stuff when no pressure of relegation and a chance to help persuade the player he should stay.

However, how can anybody justify Matty not even getting off the bench, Steve Bruce choosing to use only four subs rather than bring the 20 year old on!

Steve Bruce desperate for Matty Longstaff to stay – 26 June 2020:

“It is the same as we were, the ball is in young Matty’s hands. This is his way forward, we would love him to stay.

“We have made him a fantastic offer and there is nothing much more we can do as a club.”

Steve Bruce talking about Matty Longstaff contract situation – 19 June 2020:

“I have had a conversation with him and I’m sure there will be other people outside, having other conversations with him.

“I know that the club have offered him a fantastic contract, for a young player who has just burst onto the scene.

“So mine is all about the opportunity and what’s in front of him on his career path, I have been the one that put him in the team, gave him his debut.

“It was wonderful how he took it but he is a young player who is not a first team regular. I am desperate for him to stay.

“He is a Newcastle boy, he is Newcastle through and through. let’s hope we can get it over the line, let’s hope Matty thinks the same way too.

“I’m sure there are other influences outside the club which might be saying otherwise.

“In my opinion, this is the club for him, he’s seen a way through very quickly. Let’s hope he can commit to it.

“We hope he is going to commit himself to Newcastle going forward.

“I’m sure his head might be turned by this, that or the other, and we have to convince him on the football side that his future should lie here.”

Steve Bruce back on 6 March 2020 talking to BBC Newcastle:

“The big one everybody is talking about is young Matty.

“I hope that we can convince him that this is the place to be.

“We all want him to stay.

“But the player these days has got that prerogative, that he can leave his contract and do what he wants to do.

“So we have to be mindful of that too.

“I hope that it’s just a purely football decision. That the kid sees this is his hometown club.

“He has had a wonderful breakthrough, now the next step.

“If I was him and the advice I’d give to him was, you know, at 19 I’m playing in the Premier League.

“So it is all about football and at the minute it should be about football.”

Steve Bruce asked on 6 March 2020 about Matty Longstaff contract situation and whether the NUFC Head Coach thinks the player has had a good offer from the club:

“Absolutely, totally, completely.

“I hope he thinks about his career pathway rather than anything else at the moment. That is what he should be focused on.

“Of course it is a concern and I just hope that he looks at it as a football decision.

“I am sure that there are people in his ear…I hope he just looks at it as a football career.”

