Steve Bruce says he won’t make excuses for 5-0 Manchester City hammering but then…makes excuses

Steve Bruce wasn’t happy after the game at the Etihad.

A walkover for Manchester City who scored five and could have had double figures, whilst Ederson hadn’t a save to make.

Steve Bruce summing up the experience of watching this game in one word – ‘Painful’.

The Newcastle head coach said after the embarrassing defeat, he wouldn’t be making excuses, only then to blame thee nature of the defeat on players who were missing. Whilst at the same time making clear he doesn’t think much about the strength of his squad.

It wasn’t so much losing or even conceding as many as five goals, it was more the fact that NUFC looked absolutely clueless, with seemingly players having no idea of what they were supposed to be doing in terms of both defending and trying to get forward in any way.

Steve Bruce blames missing players but in reality this was no more one sided than the game at St James Park 10 days earlier, when Bruce had few injury problems.

The stats tonight in the 5-0 defeat were 74% Man City possession with 23 shots and a corner count of 8 v 1.

Ten days ago in the 2-0 FA Cup match, it was 76% possession, 20 shots and 8 corners v 0.

They took a few more of the numerous chances this time, that was the only difference.

Steve Bruce:

“Try doing an interview in the rain after you have just been been beaten 5-0.

“It was painful.

“But not half as painful as that was, just watching it.

“We are disappointed but you have to say they were just far too good for us.

“We have to do better, we gifted them goals.

“I don’t want to make excuses but….we can’t be without six or seven of our better players.

“Certainly when you come to a place like this.

“We all say we use the squad, of course we do, but this was just one too far.”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Manchester City 5 Newcastle 0 – Wednesday 8 July 2020 6pm

Goals:

Manchester City:

Jesus 10, Mahrez 21, Fernandez (OG) 58, Silva 65, Sterling 90+1

Possession was Man City 74% Newcastle 26%

Total shots were Man City 23 Newcastle 6

Shots on target were Man City 9 Newcastle 1

Corners were Man City 8 Newcastle 1

Referee: Andy Madley

Newcastle United:

Dubravka, Yedlin, Krafth (Muto 84), Fernandez, Schar, Rose, Shelvey (M Longstaff 66), Bentaleb, Lazaro (Manquillo 66), Ritchie (Atsu 84), Joelinton (Gayle 66)

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Almirón, Allan, Young

Crowd: 00,000

