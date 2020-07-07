News

Steve Bruce press conference : Promises Newcastle will be ‘more aggressive’ at Manchester City but is it a write-off?

Steve Bruce has taken his pre-Manchester City press conference.

The NUFC Head Coach speaking ahead of Wednesday night’s game.

Steve Bruce talking to journalists on Tueday via Zoom, as Newcastle now look to build on a six game unbeaten run in the Premier League.

Steve Bruce confirming that Jamaal Lascelles,Andy Carroll, Allan Saint-Maximin and Miguel Almiron are all set to miss Man City.

Sean Longstaff and Isaac Hayden are also missing with ‘soft tissue’ injuries. whilst when you include longer-term injured Ciaran Clark and Florian Lejeuen, it means we are looking at least eight set to miss Wednesday night.

Steve Bruce talking about his team aiming for top ten still and says the players will show more aggression at Man City than in the FA Cup match.

However, with injuries and fitness issues, you have to think it is very likely this game on Wednesday is a bit of a write-off and makes sense to try and get a better team together for Watford away on Saturday, with more of a damage limitation exercise for Man City game.

Steve Bruce looking ahead to Manchester City:

Injuries:

“Unfortunately we’ve picked up one or two.

“Almirón and Saint-Maximin in particular are struggling.

“Almirón is a manager’s dream. He’s bright, he’s tough, he trains every day and he’s been carrying a thigh injury but doesn’t want to tell anybody.

“The last 20 minutes on Sunday he was limping about the pitch. In 18 months he’s proved to be a really top, top player.

“Andy Carroll picked up a groin strain.

“Jamaal Lascelles has a sore ankle so we have a few.

“That’s why we have the squad we have. I’ve been all for it [having five subs], because the demand on the players has been difficult with the preparation time but everybody has been in the same boat.”

Jonjo Shelvey:

“If there’s anybody who has taken on board what we require it’s Jonjo.

“He’s blessed with a natural ability. He can see a pass that others can’t and deliver it, he can score a goal.

“Physically and mentally now he’s bought into everything so fair play to him.”

The West Ham match:

“We had an awful start and when you go behind twice, if you look at the statistics, it’s very rare you come back from it.

“I was pleased with the way we responded and I thought some of our football leading up to the first goal was terrific. I think a draw was the right result.

“I think there’s a certain resilience in the squad to being written off and they enjoy the challenge of proving people wrong.

“That’s pretty apparent when you work with the players.”

Top 10 finish:

“It’s important we don’t take our foot off the gas and we try to achieve that top ten finish.”

Man City:

“The beauty of the Premier League is the underdogs can put up a fight and put on a performance.

“We didn’t do enough against Man City in the cup, admittedly.

“We have to be a bit more aggressive in our approach tomorrow so let’s hope we can do it.”

