Steve Bruce press conference and Sky Sports confirm crunch contract meeting with Matty Longstaff

Steve Bruce has taken his pre-West Ham press conference.

The NUFC Head Coach speaking ahead of Sunday afternoon’s game.

Steve Bruce talking to journalists on Friday morning via Zoom, as Newcastle now look to build on that win at Bournemouth.

Steve Bruce confirming that Sean Longstaff, Joelinton and Jamaal Lascelles are all injury doubts for Sunday.

Meanwhile, the NUFC Head Coach confirmed to Sky Sports that he has a crunch contract meeting with Matty Longstaff on Friday afternoon: ‘I hope it’s going to be positive, we don’t want to lose him. ‘

“The team are what put you in this situation.

“It’s a big pat on the back to the team I have around me.

“Fair play to the people who work for me and the team who have performed very well over the last month or so. I’m very pleased.

“I was delighted for Bentaleb, Lazaro and Emil Krafth who has had to wait patiently.

“They’ve all came here to prove themselves in the Premier League and their performance the other night was great to see.

“We made changes at Bournemouth so I was delighted with the players that came in, they gave us a freshness.

“Since we’ve changed formation it’s allowed the players a bit more freedom and I think they’re enjoying that. Certainly the forward players. We’re looking a goal threat.

“I don’t think Sean Longstaff will make it [for Sunday].

“We’re waiting on Joelinton and Jamaal Lascelles has got a nasty knock to his ankle so we’ll see how he is. We’ve still got another 48 hours until the game so let’s hope it’s good news.

“Allan’s still got a long way to go and add that finishing touch to the natural ability he’s got. We’re delighted with the improvement he’s made and the way he’s adapted to the Premier League. He’s on the right road and that’s pleasing for everyone.

“Allan also scored at Southampton just before the lockdown. People enjoy watching him. He’s certainly different, and blessed with natural ability. The assist he made for Sean’s goal, I don’t think there’s anyone on the pitch that can beat three men in five yards like he did.”

West Ham:

“Not many teams score three against Chelsea.

“Unfortunately for us West Ham have just had a real confidence boost and a shot in the arm and produced arguably the result of the week.

“They will be delighted but we know what to expect.”

Keith Downie of Sky Sports on Steve Bruce:

He’s got a meeting with Matty Longstaff this afternoon to try and convince him to stay: “I hope it’s going to be positive, we don’t want to lose him. I hope we can overcome something.”

