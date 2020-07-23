Opinion

Steve Bruce one of 4 nominations in 2019/20 Premier League Manager of the Season poll – Yes, really

A 2019/20 Premier League Manager of the Season poll has just been put up.

Football fans asked to pick from ‘four standout picks’ who ‘have been vital to their side’s success this year’…

So which of the 20 bosses have been included in this four-way fight for 2019/20 Premier League Manager of the Season?

No surprise to see Jurgen Klopp, title winners playing brilliant football.

Or Brendan Rodgers, if Leicester win on Sunday they will be top four and playing Champions League football.

Chris Wilder an obvious choice, promoted club and pre-season favourites to go down, instead playing great football and just missing out on Europe, on 54 points in eighth with a game to go.

What about the fourth nominee though?

No, not Guardiola, Solskjaer or Lampard who are currently top four.

No, not Nuno at Wolves who are sixth and set for Europa League.

Not Sean Dyche who has Burnley in ninth on 54 points.

What about Ralph Hasenhuttl on 49 points in 12th?

No, it is Steve Bruce!

I would love to think that Now TV Sport have included Brucey for a laugh but I have a horrible feeling they haven’t.

The worst levels of entertainment most Newcastle fans have ever seen, the fourth lowest goals total in the division. Incredible luck for Steve Bruce even to get to 44 points and 13th.

Bruce’s NUFC currently on a run of only four wins in nineteen Premier League matches with two of the four wins against ten men.

Arise Premier League manager of the season!

At 3pm on Thursday, the current voting is:

48.7% Klopp

38.4% Wilder

9.8% Bruce

3.1% Rodgers

All four of our standout picks have been vital to their side's success this year… Who's been your manager of the season? 🤔 — NOW TV Sport (@NOWTVSport) July 23, 2020

I’m pleased to see Richard Keys, Paul Merson, Luke Edwards, Danny Mills, Mike Ashley, Danny Murphy, Robbie Savage, Rio Ferdinand and the rest have had something to do this afternoon, though they will have to work a little harder if Steve Bruce is to overtake Jurgen Klopp in the voting…

