Steve Bruce nominated for June Premier League manager of the month award

Steve Bruce has been nominated for the Premier League manager of the month award.

However, it will actually cover a four month period, not just June 2020, as they are also taking the March pre-lockdown games into consideration.

Newcastle beat Southampton 1-0 in March, then beat 10 men Sheffield United 3-0 after lockdown.

Then a 1-1 draw against Villa in their final PL game of June 2020.

ASM getting his hat-trick of assists at Bournemouth a day too late to be taken into consideration for this award and only three matches qualifying.

Also nominated are Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Frank Lampard and Nuno. The Wolves boss looks nailed on to get it after four wins and a draw in the qualifying period.

In over 20 years of management, Steve Bruce has never won a PL manager of the month award, so far…

Allan Saint-Maximin has been nominated for the player of the month award.

Official Premier League site announcement:

Four men who kept their teams unbeaten in June have been nominated for the Barclays Manager of the Month award.

Steve Bruce, Nuno Espirito Santo, Frank Lampard and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer are in contention for the prize.

Their teams’ results in the first half of March, before the Premier League season was halted, have also been taken into account.

Voting closes at 18:00 BST on Monday 6 July, and the public vote will be combined with those of a panel of football experts to decide the winner.

June Barclays Manager shortlist

Steve Bruce (NEW)

P3 W2 D1 L0​ GF5 GA1 GD+4

Bruce is aiming for his first such award after the Magpies stayed unbeaten, earning a 1-0 win at Southampton and a comprehensive 3-0 home victory over Sheffield United in the process.

Nuno Espirito Santo (WOL)

P5 W4 D1 L0​ GF7 GA2 GD+5

The Wolverhampton Wanderers head coach masterminded a thrilling 3-2 win at Tottenham Hotspur in March before three consecutive victories without conceding a goal in June, putting his side in position for European qualification for a second consecutive season.

Frank Lampard (CHE)

P3 W3 D0 L0​ GF8 GA2 GD+6

Chelsea’s head coach is in contention for a second Barclays award in his first season of management in the Premier League. Lampard boasted a 100 per cent record during March and June, including a 2-1 win over 2018/19 champions Manchester City.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (MUN)

P5 W3 D2 L0​ GF10 GA2 GD+8

The Norwegian boosted Manchester United’s hopes of a top-four finish by leading his team to victory in the Manchester derby in March and then to 3-0 wins over both Sheff Utd and Brighton & Hove Albion after the restart.

