Steve Bruce names these two Newcastle United players who will definitely start at Manchester City

A lot of information went public on Tuesday as to which Newcastle United players are likely to miss Wednesday night at the Etihad.

Florian Lejeune and Ciaran Clark are long-term injured, so we knew they were definitely missing.

However, Steve Bruce on Tuesday revealed that Andy Carroll, Miguel Almiron, Allan Saint-Maximin, Jamaal Lascelles, Isaac Hayden and Sean Longstaff are also set to miss due to injuries, knocks, number of games played in a short space of time etc etc.

There is also of course the fact that away at Man City is a game where NUFC would be unlikely to get anything with a full strength team, so better to look after players and prioritise Watford away on Saturday instead.

Steve Bruce though has named two players who will definitely start on Wednesday night.

He says that both Danny Rose and Valentino Lazaro will be in the starting line-up.

Nabil Bentaleb will surely start as well, with Hayden and Sean Longstaff injured, plus Shelvey possibly rested as well.

The three loan players have started only 12 Premier League games between them (Rose six, Bentaleb four, Lazaro two) for Newcastle and most fans yet to see anything that suggests a move to sign any of them permanently would be worthwhile.

Steve Bruce claims they have been showing better in training recently, so here’s hoping we see that in these final five Premier League games starting at Man City.

Steve Bruce talking to BBC Newcastle:

“If you look at the results since Danny’s been around, he’s had a positive influence on everybody.

“I think we have to finish the season and see where we are [with regards to a a permanent deal].

“We have to respect that he is Tottenham’s player.

“Almiron’s carrying a thigh injury, Carroll hurt his groin a little bit when he came on (against West Ham), Lascelles took a kick to his ankle, which he’s had problems with.

“I’m not making excuses – it’s the same for all of us – we knew it was going to be intense.

“I’m wary of the fact he [Allan Saint-Maximin] took a knock on Sunday, it was his fifth start in 15 days, and his history of hamstring injuries.”

Steve Bruce speaking at his press conference:

“Danny [Rose] has been on the bench the last couple of games, because he played three or four on the spin, and physically, it has taken its toll on him.

“He has had a week off so he will play [against Man City], the same with Lazaro too.

“They [the three January loan signings] have all been hampered by the shutdown, so we haven’t seen a lot of them.

“Now all of them [Rose, Bentaleb, Lazaro] want to play.

“I think they have added something to us in terms of competition and we will see how their performances are over the next five games, [Nabil] Bentaleb looks in far far better condition than he did when he arrived.

“I thought he has been excellent in the games he’s played and the same for Lazaro too after the lockdown.

“It took him time to get up to speed but in training over the last week to 10 days, he looks as though he is where he should be.”

