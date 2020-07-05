News

Steve Bruce names 3 Newcastle United players after West Ham game who will miss Manchester City

Steve Bruce watched on as his team played out a 2-2 draw with West Ham.

Newcastle twice coming from a goal behind.

A draw was just about fair, NUFC probably the happier as they had went a goal down in both halves.

The NUFC Head Coach pleased with his team’s ‘resilience’, Newcastle having scored 10 goals in four Premier League goals since restart, picking up two wins and two draws. The only big disappointment when Newcastle failed to have any kind of a go at Manchester City in the FA Cup.

On Wednesday, it is Man City once again.

Steve Bruce naming three players who definitely won’t play.

Isaac Hayden forced off today through injury, Bruce saying he and Sean Longtaff will miss Wednesday with hamstring injuries.

Allan Saint-Maximin will also be missing, Steve Bruce stating that he can”t ask his star player to start a sixth game in the space of 18 days.

It is effectively at least five missing, as Ciaran Clark and Florian Lejeune are still working their way back from injury.

Steve Bruce:

“We’ll see where we are [for Wednesday].

“Five games in 15 days in the Premier League is a tough ask. We’ll see how they all are in the next 24-48 hours.

“Unfortunately I don’t think I could ask Allan to go again on Wednesday, that’s for sure.

“Our two, arguably, fittest players in Sean Longstaff and Isaac Hayden have both got hamstring injuries. They’re not serious but it’s two or three weeks which probably rules them out.

“They’ve shown their resilience. I think that’s ten goals in four games which is pleasing. Unfortunately we’ve gifted them the first one and they scored from a set-piece which is disappointing.

“If anybody has bought into what we require it’s Jonjo. He’s always been blessed with wonderful football ability but we’ve worked tirelessly on his physical aspects. That’s down to him, the stuff he does has all been good. He’s tried like anything to make it happen.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 2 West Ham 2 – Sunday 5 July 2.15 pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Almiron 17, Shelvey 67

West Ham:

Antonio 4, Soucek 65

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was West Ham 47% (42%) Newcastle 53% (58%)

Total shots were West Ham 17 (9) Newcastle 11 (6)

Shots on target were West Ham 7 (4) Newcastle 4 (3)

Corners were West Ham 4 (1) Newcastle 6 (4)

Referee: Craig Pawson

Newcastle United:

Dubravka, Krafth, Fernandez, Lascelles, Manquillo, Shelvey, Hayden (Bentaleb 43), Almiron, Joelinton (Carroll 81), Gayle (Ritchie 70), Saint-Maximin (Lazaro 69)

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Schär, Yedlin, Rose, M. Longstaff

Crowd: 00,000

