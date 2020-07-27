Opinion

Steve Bruce Manager of the Year?

Steve Bruce has ended the season with four wins in his last 20 Newcastle United Premier League games.

A 29% win percent record over the course of this league season.

With 38 league goals scored all season, no player gets more than six league goals.

So a team / club with a Manager of the Year candidate?

I have got nothing personal against Steve Bruce.

It has got nothing to do with his Sunderland connections, it is simply down to the fact he isn’t good enough as a manager to manage at the moment in the Premier League.

The Premier League has moved on a hell of a lot in recent years and quite simply Bruce hasn’t kept pace.

I actually quite like the idea of having a local manager with a connection to the football club, look at Dean Smith at Villa, Roy Hodgson at Palace and Chris Wilder at Sheffield United.

If you believe the national media we are supposed to be delighted with a season of 44 points and 13th in the league, considering 90% of them said we’d be in going down and Bruce out of a job by Christmas.

However, still they praise and make ridiculous comparisons to Rafa Benitez, comparing Bruce’s 44 points to Rafa’s 45 points, but they don’t mention how the league has moved on.

Rafa’s 45 points was in a far superior league with more clubs taking points off each other, we had Rondon and Perez scoring in which seems by current standards to be for fun.

Whereas for Bruce, this season is by far the poorest in a long while, one club having the league won by mid-December, 8 or 9 teams involved in the relegation battle until the final 6 games.

This is without mentioning the £65million investment in players, players which Bruce said would improve us and get us up the league.

However, ultimately Rafa was right all along when he said Joelinton wasn’t worth £40 million and said he wouldn’t approve the transfer, So when he had the choice to be a yes man, or fight for his values, he left and I respected him for that.

I remember a story about Bobby Robson and he said that the manager’s job was always on the line when it came to big name signings, he wanted Ronaldo at Barcelona and the price kept going up and up and Bobby insisted it would be a success. Had Ronaldo failed, Robson would have lost his job, but Bobby like Rafa had values.

So where do we go from here?

Realistically, Bruce isn’t going anywhere (unless a takeover) as Ashley isn’t going to sack him, so another summer of supposed strategic investment by a set of scouts and recruitment personal who are very hit and miss, Joelinton and Saint-Maximin, Thauvin and Wijnaldum spring to mind.

No one gets the recruitment spot on every year but I, just like most supporters, just want a bit of consistency, a solid summer where we bring in four or five players who are better than what we’ve got. Not world class, not costing through the roof, just players who are committed to the shirt and will give the opposition a game.

Too many times this season we have lost the game before it even begins, too many times our attitude hasn’t been good enough. This is what needs to change.

But then again this owner would call 17th a successful season.

