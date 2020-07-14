News

Steve Bruce hoping to take advantage as Tottenham have only won 3 of 17 Premier League away games

Steve Bruce only won two of his first 11 games as Newcastle United head coach.

Tottenham the first away one in August 2019, then the first at St James Park against Man Utd in October 2019.

Joelinton was the match winner at Spurs 11 months ago and looks sure to start on Wednesday.

However, whilst Matty Longstaff got the only goal in that Man Utd game, Steve Bruce seems determined not to play him, no matter how many injuries Newcastle might have.

Now on a run of only four wins in his last seventeen Premier League games, Bruce is hoping to end the season on a high.

The NUFC Head Coach is still adamant that Watford won last Saturday due to two soft penalties.

TV replays showed both to be correct decisions and Steve Bruce should be paying more attention to a woeful second half at Watford, as Newcastle looked clueless once the Hornets pressed them. In that second half, United had no corners and only one effort on target, as the tactics and formation failed badly, as well as individual players.

Tottenham have only won once away from home in the league since 15 December 2019, so no reason why Newcastle shouldn’t get a positive result, but they will need to up their game from what we saw after the break on Saturday.

After defeat at Watford, Steve Bruce reported that ASM had taken a knock and he was worried about the winger being fatigued, here’s hoping that ASM is ok to start because without him the team looks clueless and toothless going forward.

With a feeble three away wins out of seventeen games this season, only Watford, Villa and Norwich have won fewer on their travels.

Steve Bruce pre-Spurs press conference:

“That [away at Spurs] was the first game I ever won as Newcastle manager.

“It was 90 or 100 degrees and Ben Stokes on that day pulled off all sorts of tricks [as England beat Australia at Headingley].

“It was a good day in a wonderful stadium.

“To beat Tottenham in their own back yard will always stay with me. Now, it seems like a year later, we’ve got them at home.

“Let’s hope we can repeat the performance – we played very well on the day, and defended well. That’s what we’re going to have to do again tomorrow night.

“They’ve got a big European place to play for and you could see what it meant to them [when they beat Arsenal].

“When you look at the team that they’ve got and the manager they’ve got, and everything that’s in place at Spurs, you always know they’re one of the big clubs.

“They’ve got big players and something to play for, so it’s very important that we go and match their endeavour which we’ve got to do on the night.

“We’ve got one or two (injury problems), especially in central defence.

“Jamaal hobbled off – I don’t think he’s going to make it. In the middle of midfield, with Isaac and Sean Longstaff – they look as if they’re going to struggle. We’ve got one or two knocks, and we’ll see how we are today.

“We’re disappointed after Saturday, after playing so well in the first half against Watford.

“For me, still, when I look at it the first penalty in particular, it has gone against us.

“We’ve done okay (since the restart) – we’ve played six, won two, drawn two and lost two, one of them against one of the best teams in Europe, so we’ve done ok. But it’s important, as always, to try and finish off well.

“I have played Fabian Schar [in midfield in the last two games] because of his physicality, this debate that I’m not putting Matty Longstaff in the team because of his contract is not true, I picked a team I thought could win.”

