News

Steve Bruce gutted he didn’t match Rafa Benitez “We’re disappointed not to overtake last year’s tally of points”

Steve Bruce was left to reflect on the final game of the campaign and completing a season at Newcastle United.

The NUFC Head Coach having somehow stumbled to Premier League safety despite pretty much every stat pointing to the relegation zone.

Huge helpings of luck seeing Newcastle United pick up points in so many games where they didn’t deserve them.

To make matters even worse, fans having to watch over the top negative tactics in the vast majority of matches, making it a very difficult watch.

Sunday was no different, Dwight Gayle scoring after 25 seconds but it would be the second half before a Newcastle player next touched the ball in the Liverpool penalty area.

Steve Bruce took some solace in having led in both matches against the scousers: ‘We have taken the lead against them [Liverpool] twice this season and it gives you something to hold onto.’

Maybe a bit more (some!) enterprise yesterday after taking the lead against a much weakened Liverpool side, could have led to potentially more chances and more goals, Klopp’s players having conceded five goals over the course of their last two matches.

A disastrous run of only four wins in twenty Premier League games since 21 December 2019 has fans fearing the worst going forward, Steve Bruce responding with: ‘We’re disappointed that we faded a bit at the death…We’re disappointed not to overtake last year’s tally of points.’

Reality is that these past seven months saw a last minute win against Chelsea, the 4-1 over Bournemouth and two wins against ten men – Southampton and Sheffield United.

In 2018/19 Newcastle got 45 points, scored 42 goals, conceded 48 and had a goal difference of -6.

In 2019/20 Newcastle have 44 points, scored 38 goals, conceded 58 and a GD of -20.

We would never have heard the last of it if Steve Bruce had fluked one more point than Rafa’s not exactly brilliant points total of the previous season. However, total silence from the pundits now that Bruce has managed less on all stats.

It wasn’t an easy job Steve Bruce took on when he was plucked from the Championship but he has shown absolutely nothing to suggest he is the man who can progress Newcastle United, instead we see a manager / head coach who has over two decades of never winning anything or finishing in the top eight or the Premier League.

New club owners and new manager desperately needed.

Steve Bruce:

“We have taken the lead against them [Liverpool] twice this season and it gives you something to hold onto.

“For large parts of the first-half we defended very well.

“We had a hunger and a desire I couldn’t fault but in the end we just weren’t quite good enough.

“But towards the end, when they bring on the quality they did, you can see why they’re causing damage for most teams. I was delighted with the way we showed up and had a go.

“It’s been a difficult season in a lot of respects from the lockdown change and the biggest thing for us as well is the amount of times we’ve gone into games with injuries has been horrendous so it’s something we’ll have to look at.

“We’ve dropped like nine pins over the last few weeks. I’ve never known anything like it.

“We seem to be affected worse than most and again today, we’re missing seven or eight, and when you get to that sort of level, it’s something which has blighted us this season.

“Let’s hope next season can be a little bit kinder in that department.

“We’re disappointed that we faded a bit at the death…

“We’re disappointed not to overtake last year’s tally of points.

“But if someone said at the start of the season ‘would you be happy to finish with seven teams below you?’ we’d have taken that.

“But that’s not enough.

“We want to push for the top 10 on a regular basis and not look over our shoulders.

“It’s in the hands of the Premier League and it’s been like that for weeks.

“We need a decision and one quickly.

“How long do we need to make that decision?

“All I want is what’s best for this great club.

“If new owners come in and take the club forward that’s what we all want as Newcastle fans.”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 1 Liverpool 3 – Sunday 26 July 4pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Gayle 1

Liverpool:

Van Dijk 38, Origi 59, Mane 89

Possession was Liverpool 75% Newcastle 25%

Total shots were Liverpool 14 Newcastle 3

Shots on target were Liverpool 6 Newcastle 2

Corners were Liverpool 4 Newcastle 2

Referee: Anthony Taylor

Newcastle United:

Dubravka, Manquillo, Fernandez, Rose (Watts 74), Shelvey, Bentaleb (Sean Longstaff 49), Almiron (Hayden 70), Lazaro, Ritchie, Gayle (Carroll 70), Saint-Maximin (Joelinton 45)

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Muto, Young, Yedlin,

Crowd: 00,000

(I then realised it might be more fun to watch paint drying or Mrs Brown’s Boys…Read our match report HERE)

(Steve McManaman facing accusations of talking common sense about Newcastle United – Read HERE)

(After Mike Ashley and Steve Bruce chat, Alan Shearer speaks out on ‘doubtful’ Newcastle United takeover -Read HERE)

(Newcastle 1 Liverpool 3 – Instant NUFC fan/writer reaction to Sunday’s defeat – Read HERE)

(Jurgen Klopp celebrates after easily beating Newcastle United: “I’m not going to the office for a while” – Read HERE)

(Michael Chopra calls out pundits on ridiculous over the top Steve Bruce comments – Perfect response – Read HERE)

(How much TV money each of the 20 Premier League clubs will get for 2019/20 before ‘deductions’ – Read HERE)

