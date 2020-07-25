Opinion

Steve Bruce fan club have no answer when presented with this shocking Newcastle United statistic

It has felt like a daily occurrence throughout this season, one or more of the Steve Bruce fan club lecturing Newcastle fans.

Paul Merson, Richard Keys, Charlie Nicholas, Dion Dublin, Phil Neville, Mark Lawrenson, Rio Ferdinand, Steve McManaman, Danny Murphy, Danny Mills…the list is endless.

All of them saying what a fantastic job the NUFC Head Coach has done, much better than Rafa Benitez etc etc.

Journalists the same, with rare exceptions, telling Newcastle fans that they haven’t got a clue, so lucky to have Steve Bruce.

As the season has gone on, the lies / misinformation has got ever worse.

Not only is Steve Bruce doing a brilliant job in terms of getting enough points not to be relegated, his Newcastle team are also playing fantastic entertaining attacking football.

This from Phil Neville sums them up, saying this on 22 June 2020:

“They play better football now than they did under Rafa Benitez. The style of football is better, it is more attacking.”

If only it were true.

The football under Steve Bruce has been truly shocking to watch, with rare exceptions.

Attacking football under Bruce is a total myth, indeed his entire 392 Premier League match record told us that before Newcastle ever played under him:

As you can see, in 392 PL games ahead of the 2019/20 season, Bruce’s teams had averaged only 1.03 goals per game, even Sam Allardyce’s averaged a sizeable amount more than that.

With one game to go, under Steve Bruce, NUFC have scored 37 goals in 37 games, exactly 1.00 goals per game on average.

In 28 of the 37 PL matches, Newcastle have score no goals (13 times) or one goal (15 times).

In the other nine games NUFC have score two goals on six occasions, three goals twice, plus that 4-1 against Bournemouth.

Considering £80m was spent on three attacking players in 2019, this is appalling.

It is almost as though Steve Bruce has always been a negative very defensive manager who hasn’t got a clue how to set out an attacking team…

Here are the Newcastle United Premier League goals totals:

37 – 2019/20

42 – 2018/19

39 – 2017/18

44 – 2015/16

40 – 2014/15

43 – 2013/14

45 – 2012/13

56 – 2011/12

56 – 2010/11

40 – 2008/09

46 – 2007/08

38 – 2006/07

47 – 2005/06

47 – 2004/05

52 – 2003/04

63 – 2002/03

74 – 2001/02

44 – 2000/01

63 – 1999/2000

48 – 1998/99

35 – 1997/98

73 – 1996/97

66 – 1995/96

67 – 1994/95

82 – 1993/94

As you can see, if Newcastle fail to score against Liverpool, it will be the lowest NUFC goals total in the Premier League since 1997/98.

Steve Bruce, the king of attacking entertaining football? Maybe not.

All very depressing when you look back to the times when Keegan and Sir Bobby were managing.

Especially that remarkable first ever PL season for Newcastle, 82 goals which was more than anybody else scored that season, including champions Man Utd.

In 1993/94, Andy Cole alone scored 34 PL goals and with Peter Beardsley scoring 21 it meant 55 just for the front two. In all competitions they scored 65 (41 AC and 24 PB) that season between the two of them.

It is absolutely pure luck that Steve Bruce hasn’t relegated Newcastle this season, so many games where the opposition had more and better chances, yet NUFC picked up points.

