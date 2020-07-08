News

Steve Bruce explains who plays where in Wednesday night’s Newcastle team v Manchester City

Steve Bruce announced his Newcastle team v Manchester City at 5pm on Wednesday afternoon.

NUFC looking to build on an unbeaten six game run in the league.

A 2-2 draw against West Ham at the weekend, as Man City lost 1-0 at Southampton, their third defeat in the last six PL matches.

The NUFC team selection maybe puzzling fans a little…

The team named as:

Dubravka, Yedlin, Krafth, Fernandez, Schar, Rose, Shelvey, Bentaleb, Lazaro, Ritchie, Joelinton

Plus subs:

Darlow, Gayle, Muto, Manquillo, Almirón, Atsu, M. Longstaff, Allan, Young

So six changes in all as Lascelles, Manquillo, Hayden, Almiron, ASM and Gayle drop out, whilst Yedlin, Schar, Rose, Bentaleb, Lazaro and Ritchie come in.

So how will they line up though on the pitch today?

An additional/later announcement (see below) from the club explained Bruce’s plan and where players are playing.

Steve Bruce confirming he is reverting to a back five.

Yedlin on the right with Krafth, Schar and Fernandez in the middle of defence, with Rose on the left.

Then Nabil Bentaleb joining Jonjo Shelvey in central midfield.

Steve Bruce confirming that Joelinton will be ‘leading the line’ with Lazaro and Matt Ritchie in support.

Newcastle then set to play in a 5-2-2-1 formation according to the information from Steve Bruce via the club site.

Manchester City have put out what looks like pretty much most of their best available team…

Man City starting eleven:

Ederson, Cancelo, Otamendi, Stones, Zinchenko, Rodrigo, De Bruyne, D Silva (C), Mahrez, Jesus, Foden

Subs:

Bravo, Walker, Sterling, Gundogan, Laporte, Bernardo , Fernandinho, Garcia, Doyle

Newcastle United official site confirmation of team and formation:

Valentino Lazaro will make his third Premier League start for Newcastle United when they take on Manchester City on Wednesday night (6pm kick-off).

The Austrian winger, who is on loan from Inter Milan until the end of the season, will line up against Pep Guardiola’s side at the Etihad Stadium a week on from his fine showing as a substitute in the Magpies’ 4-1 win at Bournemouth.

Lazaro bagged United’s third goal after coming off the bench on that occasion, and has now earned a start against last term’s champions as Steve Bruce shuffles his pack following Sunday’s 2-2 draw with West Ham at St. James’ Park.

Martin Dúbravka starts in goal, with DeAndre Yedlin coming in at right back to play alongside Emil Krafth, Fabian Schär, Federico Fernández and Danny Rose.

There are six changes to the Newcastle team in total, with Jonjo Shelvey captaining the side in the absence of Jamaal Lascelles and Nabil Bentaleb alongside him.

And Matt Ritchie and Lazaro will provide support for frontman Joelinton, who gets the nod to lead the line.

Two Academy graduates in Tom Allan and Jack Young are named on the bench by Bruce, with Christian Atsu and Yoshinori Muto also back among the substitutes.

Winger Miguel Almirón could also be called upon from a bench boasting plenty of firepower, with Dwight Gayle also named.

Matty Longstaff, Javier Manquillo and Karl Darlow complete the list of players available for Bruce to bring on if required.

Newcastle United: Martin Dúbravka; DeAndre Yedlin, Emil Krafth, Fabian Schär, Federico Fernández, Danny Rose; Valentino Lazaro, Jonjo Shelvey, Nabil Bentaleb, Matt Ritchie; Joelinton.

Substitutes: Karl Darlow, Javier Manquillo, Matty Longstaff, Jack Young, Christian Atsu, Tom Allan, Miguel Almirón, Yoshinori Muto, Dwight Gayle.

