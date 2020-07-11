News

Steve Bruce explains who plays where in Saturday’s Newcastle team v Watford

Steve Bruce announced his Newcastle team v Watford at 11.30am on Saturday morning.

NUFC looking to bounce back from that 5-0 at Man City.

That hammering coming after an undefeated run in the previous six PL matches.

The NUFC team selection maybe puzzling fans a little in this Newcastle team v Watford…

The team named as:

Dubravka, Manquillo, Fernandez, Lascelles, Rose, Shelvey, Schar, Almiron, Ritchie, Gayle, Saint-Maximin

Plus subs:

Darlow, Joelinton, Muto, Krafth, Yedlin, Lazaro, Atsu, Bentaleb, M. Longstaff

So five changes in all as Manquillo, Lascelles, Almiron, Gayle and Saint-Maximin come into the team, with Lazaro, Yedlin, Krafth, Bentaleb and Joelinton dropping out

So how will they line up though on the pitch today?

An additional/later announcement (see below) from the club explained Bruce’s plan and where players are playing.

Steve Bruce confirming he is playing with a back four in front of Dubravka.

Manquillo on the right with Lascelles and Fernandez in the middle of defence, Rose on the left.

Then Fabian Schar joining Jonjo Shelvey and Matt Ritchie in midfield (Bentaleb and Matty Longstaff left on the bench…).

Steve Bruce confirming that Dwight Gayle will be playing up front, with ‘providing support’ to him, Almiron and ASM.

Newcastle then set to play a 4-3-2-1 formation according to the information from Steve Bruce via the club site.

Newcastle United official site confirmation of team and formation:

Influential trio Allan Saint-Maximin, Miguel Almirón and Jamaal Lascelles all return to the Newcastle United starting line-up for Saturday’s Premier League game at Watford (12:30pm kick-off).

All three missed out on the defeat at Manchester City in midweek through injury, though Almirón was named in the squad.

But now Magpies boss Steve Bruce has been boosted by the return of his two first-choice wingers and his captain for the clash with the Hornets, as they bid to bounce back from that 5-0 loss at the Etihad Stadium in midweek.

Martin Dúbravka will start in goal at Vicarage Road, with Javier Manquillo coming back in at right back and Danny Rose on the left side of defence.

Lascelles partners Federico Fernández at the heart of defence, with Fabian Schär sitting in front of them alongside Jonjo Shelvey and Matt Ritchie.

And Almirón and Saint-Maximin will both look to provide support for Dwight Gayle, who comes in in place of Joelinton up front.

The Brazilian forward, as well as Emil Krafth, Valentino Lazaro, DeAndre Yedlin and Nabil Bentaleb, all revert to the bench after starting on Wednesday night.

And they are joined by Karl Darlow, Matty Longstaff, Christian Atsu and Yoshinori Muto, who complete the list of Magpies substitutes for head coach Bruce to call upon.

Newcastle United: Martin Dúbravka; Javier Manquillo, Jamaal Lascelles, Federico Fernández, Danny Rose; Fabian Schär, Jonjo Shelvey, Matt Ritchie; Allan Saint-Maximin, Miguel Almirón, Dwight Gayle.

Substitutes: Karl Darlow, DeAndre Yedlin, Emil Krafth, Nabil Bentaleb, Matty Longstaff, Valentino Lazaro, Christian Atsu, Yoshinori Muto, Joelinton.

