News

Steve Bruce explains who plays where in Newcastle team v Liverpool

Steve Bruce announced his Newcastle team v Liverpool at 3pm on Sunday afternoon.

NUFC looking to improve on a record of only four wins in their last 19 PL games and two points from the last five.

Jurgen Klopp giving a helping hand with five changes for the champions – Williams, Milner, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Minamino and Origi in for Alexander-Arnold, Fabinho, Salah, Firmino and Mane.

The NUFC team selection maybe puzzling fans a little in this Newcastle team v Liverpool though…

The team named as:

Dubravka, Manquillo, Fernandez, Rose, Shelvey, Bentaleb, Lazaro, Almiron, Ritchie, Gayle, Saint-Maximin

Plus subs:

Darlow, Carroll, Joelinton, Muto, Hayden, Yedlin, Sean Longstaff, Watts, Young

So only one change with Lazaro in for the injured Krafth.

So how will they line up though on the pitch today?

An additional/later announcement (see below) from the club explained Bruce’s plan and where players are playing.

Steve Bruce confirming he is playing with a back four in front of Dubravka.

Manquillo on the right with Rose and Fernandez in the middle of defence, Ritchie on the left.

Then Jonjo Shelvey and Nabil Bentaleb in the middle.

Steve Bruce confirming that Dwight Gayle will be playing up front, with ‘providing support’ to him, Almiron, Lazaro and ASM.

Newcastle then set to play a 4-2-3-1 formation according to the information from Steve Bruce via the club site.

We shall see…

Newcastle United official site confirmation of team and formation:

Valentino Lazaro will make his first start at St. James’ Park as Newcastle United bring the curtain down on the 2019/20 campaign with the visit of Liverpool on Sunday (4pm kick-off).

The on-loan Inter Milan winger will line up against the champions, replacing Emil Krafth in the side as Steve Bruce’s men look to end the season on a high.

Austrian wideman Lazaro’s inclusion is the only change from the team which drew 0-0 at Brighton & Hove Albion on Monday night.

That means Martin Dúbravka maintains his ever-present record between the posts, with Javier Manquillo, Federico Fernández, Danny Rose and Matt Ritchie in front of him, shielded by a midfield partnership of Jonjo Shelvey and Nabil Bentaleb.

Lazaro, Allan Saint-Maximin and Miguel Almirón provide some attacking potency, with Dwight Gayle again set to lead the line for United.

Fit-again duo Isaac Hayden and Sean Longstaff are named as substitutes by Bruce, along with Joelinton and Andy Carroll, who could come on to face his former club.

Karl Darlow, DeAndre Yedlin and Yoshinori Muto are also on the bench, with youngsters Kelland Watts and Jack Young completing the list of replacements available for Newcastle’s final outing of this long season.

Newcastle United: Martin Dúbravka; Javier Manquillo, Federico Fernández, Danny Rose, Matt Ritchie; Jonjo Shelvey, Nabil Bentaleb; Valentino Lazaro, Miguel Almirón, Allan Saint-Maximin; Dwight Gayle.

Substitutes: Karl Darlow, DeAndre Yedlin, Kelland Watts, Isaac Hayden, Sean Longstaff, Jack Young, Yoshinori Muto, Joelinton, Andy Carroll.

