Steve Bruce discovers if he has won his first ever Premier League manager of the month award

Steve Bruce was nominated for the June 2020 Premier League manager of the month award.

The award covered not just June 2020, also taking the March pre-lockdown games into consideration.

Newcastle beat Southampton 1-0 in March, then beat 10 men Sheffield United 3-0 after lockdown.

Then a 1-1 draw against Villa in their final PL game of June 2020.

Also nominated were Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Frank Lampard and Nuno.

June Barclays Manager shortlist

Steve Bruce (NEW)

P3 W2 D1 L0​ GF5 GA1 GD+4

Bruce is aiming for his first such award after the Magpies stayed unbeaten, earning a 1-0 win at Southampton and a comprehensive 3-0 home victory over Sheffield United in the process.

Nuno Espirito Santo (WOL)

P5 W4 D1 L0​ GF7 GA2 GD+5

The Wolverhampton Wanderers head coach masterminded a thrilling 3-2 win at Tottenham Hotspur in March before three consecutive victories without conceding a goal in June, putting his side in position for European qualification for a second consecutive season.

Frank Lampard (CHE)

P3 W3 D0 L0​ GF8 GA2 GD+6

Chelsea’s head coach is in contention for a second Barclays award in his first season of management in the Premier League. Lampard boasted a 100 per cent record during March and June, including a 2-1 win over 2018/19 champions Manchester City.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (MUN)

P5 W3 D2 L0​ GF10 GA2 GD+8

The Norwegian boosted Manchester United’s hopes of a top-four finish by leading his team to victory in the Manchester derby in March and then to 3-0 wins over both Sheff Utd and Brighton & Hove Albion after the restart.

In over 20 years of management, Steve Bruce had never won a Premier League manager of the month award, so has that run ended…

Official result declared on Friday in Premier League announcement:

‘Nuno Espirito Santo has been named the Barclays Manager of the Month for June, winning the award for the second time.

The Wolverhampton Wanderers head coach won the prize after overseeing an unbeaten five-match run either side of the suspension of the season.

Nuno masterminded four victories in that spell, along with a draw against Brighton & Hove Albion.

This included a 3-2 triumph at Tottenham Hotspur in March and then, after the Premier League’s return, three straight wins without conceding a goal.

The result of the public vote was combined with votes from a panel of football experts to decide the winner.

2019/20 Barclays monthly winners

August: Jurgen Klopp (LIV)

September: Jurgen Klopp (LIV)

October: Frank Lampard (CHE)

November: Jurgen Klopp (LIV)

December: Jurgen Klopp (LIV)

January: Jurgen Klopp (LIV)

February: Sean Dyche (BUR)

June: Nuno Espirito Santo (WOL)

For Steve Bruce, the wait goes on…

