Steve Bruce confirms these three big Newcastle United players set to return for Watford match

Steve Bruce has given his latest injury and fitness update on Newcastle United players.

Speaking to the media on Friday, the NUFC Head Coach has been talking about availability for the Watford match.

Man City had a walkover at the Etihad with fans questioning both Bruce’s tactics and the team’s application.

Wednesday was the sixth game in 18 days when taking on Man City and a number of players missed the game through a mixture of injury fitness issues and worries of more serious injuries for certain Newcastle United players.

Amongst those who missed Wednesday’s embarrassing display were Sean Longstaff and Isaac Hayden with hamstring injuries. plus Florian Lejeune and Ciaran Clark who were longer-term injured.

Also injured and / or not risked were Allan Saint-Maximin, Jamaal Lascelles, Andy Carroll and Miguel Almiron.

It is good to hear then Steve Bruce on Friday morning, saying that so long as they come through training today, he expects to have Miguel Almirón, Allan Saint-Maximin and Jamaal Lascelles all available for Watford.

Bruce though says he doesn’t expect Ciaran Clark to be back again this season.

However, the NUFC Head Coach hopes Florian Lejeune might be involved in some of the remaining four matches, though not Watford.

