Steve Bruce confirms these eight Newcastle United players set to miss Manchester City match

Steve Bruce has given his latest injury and fitness update.

Speaking to the media on Tuesday, the NUFC Head Coach has been talking about availability for the Manchester City match.

Man City had a walkover in the FA Cup at St James Park but in terms of the Premier League, Newcastle are six unbeaten.

Wednesday will be the sixth game in 18 days when taking on Man City.

Sean Longstaff and Isaac Hayden will be missing on Wednesday with hamstring injuries.

Also out are Florian Lejeune who is still working his way back to full fitness after getting injured against Hull in a pre-restart friendly, whilst Ciaran Clark is recovering from an ankle operation.

Meanwhile, after starting him in five matches in 15 days, Steve Bruce has indicated he won’t be starting Allan Saint-Maximin at the Etihad, which he had suggested would be the case after the West Ham match.

To add to the list, Steve Bruce says that Jamaal Lascelles has an ankle problem, whilst to absolutely nobody’s surprise, Andy Carroll is yet again injured with a groin strain…

The NUFC Head Coach says he won’t have a full picture until after this afternoon’s training.

Steve Bruce on the injury situation:

“Andy Carroll has picked up a groin strain, and Jamaal Lascelles has a sore ankle.

‘Unfortunately, we have picked up one or two.

“I’ll not know the extent until we train at 2pm…

“Fair to say that Almiron and Saint-Maximin are struggling.

“He (Almiron) has been carrying a thigh injury but doesn’t want to tell anybody.”

