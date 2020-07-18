News

Steve Bruce confirms Saint-Maximin set to miss Brighton – Could be one of 8 Newcastle players not available

Steve Bruce has revealed that Allan Saint-Maximin is set to miss the Brighton game.

Speaking on Saturday morning, the NUFC Head Coach told BBC Newcastle:

“We’ve probably got eight missing (for Brighton). Saint-Maximin is the latest one – we’ll see how he is, but he pulled up in the game the other day.”

I know that Steve Bruce has made countless dubious decisions this season when it comes to risking players BUT why on earth would he even be considering playing Allan Saint-Maximin?

These last two games are of no real importance when it comes to risking players and we have already seen Jamaal Lascelles now likely to miss the start of next season after Bruce kept playing him with an ankle problem, which then needed an operation.

Details of up to Newcastle players who could miss Monday night are below.

Many Newcastle fans calling into question how Bruce has managed his squad with regard to injuries and not rotating enough, especially since restart.

Jamaal Lascelles – Had an ankle operation on Tuesday and will be lucky to make the start of next season (likely to kick off in eight weeks time – Saturday 12 September), Steve Bruce having continued to play the NUFC captain despite an ongoing ankle injury.

Fabian Schar – Dislocated shoulder and now likely to have an operation Steve Bruce says, might not be back in time for start of next season.

Allan Saint-Maximin – Injured and forced off against Tottenham.

Isaac Hayden – Out for the rest of the season with a soft tissue injury.

Sean Longstaff – Out for the rest of the season with a soft tissue injury.

Ciaran Clark – Out for the rest of the season as recovers from an ankle operation.

Andy Carroll – Picked up a groin injury when playing nine minutes in the 2-2 draw with West Ham, not expected to be available.

Florian Lejeune – Injured against Hull in a friendly and now set to not return this season.

Steve Bruce speaking at his pre-Brighton press conference also mentioned Paul Dummett as a ‘big doubt’, which is a bit strange as he isn’t eligible to play as he wasn’t named in NUFC’s Premier League squad.

So unless Newcastle have asked for special dispensation to play him, he wasn’t available whether injured or not.

One player that NUFC have asked for special permission to play is 20 year old Kelland Watts, Steve Bruce saying this morning:

“We have Federico Fernández, who has played every game and looks as if he’s going to be OK and we have young Kell Watts.

“We’ve applied to see if he will be available because he’s been on loan a few times so we’ll see if that’s an option for us.”

