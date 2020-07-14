News

Steve Bruce confirms Jamaal Lascelles will miss Tottenham – Could be one of 9 Newcastle players ruled out

Steve Bruce has revealed that his captain is set to miss the Tottenham game.

Speaking to the media on Tuesday morning, the NUFC Head Coach says that Jamaal Lascelles picked up an injury at Watford which will see him ruled out.

Steve Bruce says that he has a number of injury problems and that centre-back is especially bad.

Details of up to nine Newcastle players who could miss Wednesday night are below and Florian Lejeune and Ciaran Clark will also be missing.

Steve Bruce has refused to give Fabian Schar a proper chance at centre-back, only starting one game there since new year’s day, the defeat at Palace.

Schar has played the last two games in midfield but Steve Bruce appears to have little option than to pair the Swiss international with Federico Fernandez against Harry Kane and Spurs.

After two defeats in a row, Newcastle fans will be looking for a lift, but Steve Bruce will need to do it without most, if not all, of these players:

Many Newcastle fans calling into question how Bruce has managed his squad with regard to injuries and not rotating enough, especially since restart.

Jamaal Lascelles – Injured at Watford.

Isaac Hayden – Out for the rest of the season with a soft tissue injury.

Sean Longstaff – Out for the rest of the season with a soft tissue injury.

Ciaran Clark – Out for the rest of the season as recovers from an ankle operation.

Danny Rose – The defender is ineligible to play against his parent club.

Andy Carroll – Picked up a groin injury when playing nine minutes in the 2-2 draw with West Ham, not expected to be available.

Florian Lejeune – On Friday, Steve Bruce indicated he hoped there was a small chance the defender might return before the end of the season after injured against Hull in a friendly, but he won’t be starting against Tottenham.

Allan Saint-Maximin – After defeat at Watford, Steve Bruce said that ASM had picked up a knock and would be assessed ahead of Tottenham. The winger didn’t look fully fit and faded badly in the second-half, though Steve Bruce kept him on for the full duration despite looking fatigued.

Miguel Almiron – A similar story with the Paraguayan, Bruce admitting Almiron could miss Tottenham, needing to assess his physical condition this week. Almiron also kept on until the bitter end on Saturday despite looking knackered. Fans bemused why Steve Bruce only used four subs and why left it so late to make changes he did, such as Lazaro coming on in the 87th minute.

