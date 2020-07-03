News

Steve Bruce confirms at least 6 Newcastle United players are doubts for West Ham match

Steve Bruce has given his latest injury and fitness update.

Speaking to the media on Friday, the NUFC Head Coach has been talking about availability for the West Ham match.

After seven points in three Premier League restart games, Newcastle are effectively safe from relegation and now starting to look up rather than down.

Sunday will be the fifth game in 15 days when taking on the Hammers and despite the NUFC Head Coach repeatedly saying about trying to protect the players from injury after restart, with so many games in quick succession, his decisions have been puzzling at times, especially playing the exact same 11 in the first two matches only three days apart.

Steve Bruce has now confirmed that Sean Longstaff is a big doubt for West Ham after being forced off at Bournemouth after having scored shortly before.

The NUFC Head Coach has also revealed that Jamaal Lascelles may sit Sunday out with an ankle problem.

Whilst Joelinton is also a doubt with a calf injury.

Meanwhile, after starting him in four matches in 11 days, Steve Bruce says he will also assess the physical condition of star player Allan Saint-Maximin ahead of Sunday afternoon.

Florian Lejeune is still working his way back to full fitness after getting injured against Hull in a friendly, whilst Ciaran Clark is recovering from an ankle operation.

