Opinion

Steve Bruce comes out with Mike Ashley propaganda – ‘Huge expectation’ is the big problem at Newcastle

Steve Bruce has been talking about the big problem at Newcastle United.

Mike Ashley and the disgraceful way he runs the football club?

No, apparently it is the ‘huge expectation’ of the Newcastle fans.

Steve Bruce says that ‘there has to be a reality check’ for these people who think the team and club should be far better than the total mess we have seen in these 13 years of Mike Ashley.

As evidence of how pleased he is with this season, Steve Bruce declares: ‘I’m delighted that we are only a couple of points behind a really good team like Southampton..’

Yes, I never dreamed that we might achieve that…

Bear in mind the last two seasons under Rafa Benitez, Southampton finished seven places and eight points behind NUFC in 2017/18, then in 2018/19 they were three places and six points behind.

I don’t want to enter into yet another Rafa v Brucey debate BUT the Spaniard repeatedly said that Newcastle fans were absolutely right to have high expectations and that the club was a joke under Ashley.

It is now 13 years of Mike Ashley and only one top nine finish in the Premier League. This is a club that now is going backwards under Ashley in every way including revenues but even under Ashley, has been in the top nine (at least) biggest revenue earners in the PL.

Look at the current league table below, why isn’t Steve Bruce talking about ambitious Leicester in fourth, Wolves in sixth, Sheffield United in seventh, these three clubs only promoted in recent years.

The Premier League table as it stands before Newcastle v Tottenham:

Steve Bruce:

“The biggest thing about Newcastle is the huge expectation.

“There comes a time when you have to think we are where we are.

“Now it is my job to try and keep us moving forward if we possibly can…

“That has been my remit since I walked through the door but where we are at the moment, I don’t think the table lies.

“I’m delighted that we are only a couple of points behind a really good team like Southampton and a really good team like Everton, who have spent hundreds of millions over the last few years.

“When I look below us and the enormity of some of the teams that are down there…

“Then we have done okay.

“We are where we are.

“We have always got to improve and we will try to improve the team again in the summer.

“That’s my job but there has to be a reality check somewhere down the line.”

