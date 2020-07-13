News

Steve Bruce already looking set to be without at least 8 Newcastle United players for Tottenham match

Steve Bruce and his Newcastle United players didn’t cover themselves in glory at the weekend.

After a feeble showing at Man City, the fans were looking for a reaction.

In the first half they did ok and deserved the 1-0 lead against a poor Watford side, however, once the home side upped their effort and started to press, the Newcastle United players crumbled and deservedly lost the game.

The failure of Steve Bruce to counter the changes Nigel Pearson made at half-time, was also key to what we watched in the second-half, the subs he made didn’t make sense in most cases and indeed made the team worse and more disorganised.

On Wednesday, can Newcastle get back on track and avoid the possibility of a third defeat in a row?

Well, they are going to have to do it without a number of players.

Isaac Hayden – Out for the rest of the season with a soft tissue injury.

Sean Longstaff – Out for the rest of the season with a soft tissue injury.

Ciaran Clark – Out for the rest of the season as recovers from an ankle operation.

Danny Rose – The defender is ineligible to play against his parent club.

Andy Carroll – Picked up a groin injury when playing nine minutes in the 2-2 draw with West Ham, not expected to be available.

Florian Lejeune – On Friday, Steve Bruce indicated he hoped there was a small chance the defender might return before the end of the season after injured against Hull in a friendly, but he won’t be starting against Tottenham.

Allan Saint-Maximin – After defeat at Watford, Steve Bruce said that ASM had picked up a knock and would be assessed ahead of Tottenham. The winger didn’t look fully fit and faded badly in the second-half, though Steve Bruce kept him on for the full duration despite looking fatigued.

Miguel Almiron – A similar story with the Paraguayan, Bruce admitting Almiron could miss Tottenham, needing to assess his physical condition this week. Almiron also kept on until the bitter end on Saturday despite looking knackered. Fans bemused why Steve Bruce only used four subs and why left it so late to make changes he did, such as Lazaro coming on in the 87th minute.

