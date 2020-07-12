Opinion

Shameless Steve Bruce journalist: ‘Achievement’ Newcastle staying up and repeats lie about relegation odds

Only a week ago we had some journalists and pundits talking about Newcastle United finishing top half of the table and Steve Bruce possibly getting Premier League manager of the 2019/20 season.

And they claim the Newcastle fans are deluded!

That crazy talk has well and truly drained away and the reality as we stand is that, no matter how the Steve Bruce media fan club want to spin it, since football restarted in June, Newcastle have only won two of seven games, losing three and drawing two, in three of four matches against relegation strugglers NUFC failed to win (draws against Villa and West Ham at home, losing at Watford).

Bottom line for Newcastle fans is that Steve Bruce has done the bare minimum that should have been expected with the players he had, accumulating enough points to avoid relegation, though that has been due to massive amounts of luck in various games, NUFC picking up points against the odds when the stats in games pointed to defeat.

Steve Bruce inherited a defence and goalkeeper(s) that in each of the previous two seasons under Rafa Benitez, had seen each time only two clubs outside the top four concede less goals. With then £80m spent in 2019 on three attacking players (ASM, Joelinton, Almiron).

Despite all the above, we have seen the main cheerleader and journalist closest to Steve Bruce, taunt Newcastle fans on Sunday night.

Luke Edwards of The Telegraph saying it is an ‘achievement’ for Steve Bruce to have kept Newcastle United in the Premier League.

He justifies this by repeating a lie that has been used so often in the media during this season. A lie that claims last summer the bookmakers made Newcastle favourites to be relegated before a ball was kicked.

This is complete fabrication, NUFC were never favourites to be relegated ahead of the 2019/20 season.

Ironically, in light of what has happened, all the bookies (see below) made Sheffield United the big odds-on hot favourites to be relegated. It was then Norwich, with Burnley and Villa next.

Before we found out Mike Ashley had forced Rafa Benitez out, in June 2019 (see below) the bookies made NUFC only a 9/2 chance to be relegated.

However, once we got to July with Rafa having been forced out and Steve Bruce set to take control, the bookies did react to the situation by lowering the odds on Newcastle relegation to 5/2. Reflecting the fact that Ashley was playing his usual games, forcing out a top manager and replacing him with an inferior head coach who was accepting a role where he was a patsy like Pardew, Carver and McClaren before him.

Despite these changes outlined above though, Newcastle were NEVER favourites to go down before a ball was kicked last summer, it is simply untrue.

Luke Edwards now says that Steve Bruce has plans to build towards Europe, also continuing the pretence that Bruce has any real say in which players are bought and sold.

Luke Edwards from The Telegraph on Twitter today (12 July 2020):

“Bruce wants to improve squad add more quality and depth.

“That’s his plan anyway.

“If he can do that that he thinks team will rise higher up the league and eventually challenge for Europe.

“That was never going happen this season, we all knew that, but that’s his aim. Time till tell.

“NUFC were in trouble 12 months ago, we all thought they could be relegated when Rafa left, so they’ve done well to avoid that.

“But there is nothing to celebrate, the last time they had a really good season was Pardew’s 5th.

“Last excellent one came under Robson in the early 00s.

“Has anyone at NUFC actually celebrated the fact they are staying up?

“Haven’t heard a player say it’s something to proud of, haven’t heard the manager or any of staff say it’s something to celebrate.

“In the context of this season it’s an achievement cause favourites to go down.”

Talksport reported the bookies odds for 2019/20 Premier League relegation on 13 June 2019 as:

1. Sheffield United (4/6)

2. Norwich City (10/11)

3. Burnley (7/4)

4. Aston Villa (13/8)

5. Brighton & Hove Albion (2/1)

=8. AFC Bournemouth (9/2)

=8. Southampton (9/2)

=8. Newcastle United (9/2)

9. Crystal Palace (5/1)

10. Watford (6/1)

11. West Ham United (10/1)

By 9 July 2019 with the bookmakers having stopped taking bets on Steve Bruce becoming new NUFC boss because by then it was inevitable (just compensation to be sorted with Sheff Wed), Betting Insider Journal reported the 2019/20 relegation odds from bookie as:

Sheffield United 8/13

Norwich 10/11

Burnley 7/4

Aston Villa 15/8

Newcastle 5/2

Southampton 4/1

Bournemouth 9/2

Crystal Palace 9/2

Watford 6/1

West Ham 11/1

INews reported on 25 July 2019 how the bookmakers expected the 2019/20 Premier League table to end up, based on odd on winning the Premier League:

‘Here’s how the Premier League table is expected to look at the end of the 2019-20 season, according to the nation’s bookmakers (title odds in brackets)’

Here’s hoping that very soon we will see ambitious owners taking over Newcastle United and appointing a manager who has a CV showing he is up to the job.

