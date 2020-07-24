News

Second meeting of week held by Saudi Newcastle bidders to discuss squad and transfers for new season

The Newcastle United takeover has remained very much in the headlines but difficult for fans to know what to think.

It is now 106 days since the Premier League began their process and still no announcement.

Optimists would say the Newcastle United takeover hasn’t been blocked as things stand, pessimists would point out that after over 15 weeks it still hasn’t been passed.

The general feeling amongst the fans appears to be that both our supporters and club are caught up in the middle of something far bigger, with the Newcastle United takeover a real political and financial football that will have far greater potential repercussions, and benefits, for the Premier League overall.

However, Newcastle fans believe that little concern or respect has been shown towards them, by the Premier League in particular, especially when it comes to the damage that could happen to NUFC whilst they prevaricate on the Newcastle United takeover.

It all feels like the decision making on the takeover is all about the benefits and impact on everybody apart from those who care about Newcastle United.

As things stand, we are 50 days away from when the Premier League 2020/21 season is set to kick-off.

We are also only three days away from the transfer window opens. However, the reality is that numerous signings have already been agreed by Premier League clubs and then Monday onwards they will be formally completed once the window is open.

Fair to say, most Newcastle fans think that luck has massively been on Steve Bruce’s side this season and the performances and stats point to NUFC being very fortunate to end up a handful of places above the relegation zone.

Without some serious strengthening of the Newcastle squad this summer, especially when it comes to goals and creativity, next season would look like a big struggle.

One ray of sunshine though on the transfer front.

Whilst plenty of journalists have been happy to write off the chances of the Newcastle United takeover now happening, there is news that the Saudi PIF led bidders are still preparing for next season.

The writers (George Caulkin and friends) at The Athletic are close to the bidding side of the Newcastle United takeover and earlier this week they revealed that the prospective new owners had new held discussions amongst themselves about potential transfer targets for the 2020/21 season.

Now on Friday, The Athletic are reporting that their information is that a second remote conference meeting to discuss squad plans for next season, this time focusing more on the current set of players, who they see as key ones to keep and those who would be surplus to requirements.

Whilst this is no proof that the the Saudi PIF, Amanda Staveley and Reuben brothers (pictured above) bid is definitely going to be approved. It does strongly indicate that they certainly haven’t given up on the Newcastle United takeover and are continuing to plan for when / if it happens.

With the virus impact all but certain to lower transfer prices, with ambitious new owners and funds available, there is no reason as to why Newcastle couldn’t make great progress via the summer transfer window.

Whilst the transfer window will continue into October, it is obvious that every day that goes by without confirmation of the Newcastle United takeover is a negative for the situation in preparing for next season and starting to turn this club around.

We desperately need the new ownership in place ASAP and then everything can be possible, a new quality manager and the recruitment of the necessary players to at last take us away from being year on year relegation battlers.

