Saudi PIF Newcastle United takeover deal ‘stalls indefinitely’ – Report

Tuesday has brought a new update on the Newcastle United takeover.

Billing it as an exclusive, The Mirror report: ‘Newcastle takeover takes new twist as £300m Saudi deal stalls indefinitely.’

There is just over seven weeks until the 2020/21 Premier League season will reportedly kick off on the weekend of Saturday 12 September.

So the last thing Newcastle fans will want to hear are these claims that due to the Newcastle United takeover ‘stalls indefinitely’, the club are supposedly planning for another season under Mike Ashley and Steve Bruce.

However, I don’t know what exactly is ‘exclusive’ about this Mirror report…

Most of it is just the usual nonsense rehash of the same old rubbish the newspapers have reported.

Then as for their exclusive ‘stalls indefinitely’, the best I can find is that they claim the Newcastle United takeover is ‘unlikely to be waved through’…

So ‘stalls indefinitely’ turns out to actually be, well it is ‘unlikely’ to be approved (‘waved through’) BUT it might be!

Well, is this not the position we have been in for the entire 103 days since the Newcastle United takeover was passed to the Premier League?

Indeed where we now are / were before this dramatic ‘exclusive’ came along?

The deal stalling indefinitely but who knows, it could be announced out of the blue.

None of the newspapers have had any kind of an inside information route inside the Premier League workings for these past 15 weeks, or longer.

Referring to the Saudis recently banning beIN Sports and also with regard to the overall piracy debate, the newspaper report adds: ‘They will have to come up with a change of approach and a more plausible way of passing the owners and directors test, or the Premier League are unlikely to make an announcement in their favour soon.’

Yet again, ‘unlikely’ to be passing the Newcastle United takeover ‘in their favour soon’, no real exclusive, just that we are where we are.

After 15 weeks nobody has got a clue.

