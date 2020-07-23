Opinion

‘Safe to say that the Newcastle United takeover is dead in the water’

It’s that simple for me.

Finished, kaput, done, over, collapsed, whatever you want to call it.

The funny thing is, I had just got used the idea that it was actually going to happen and that this was a real Newcastle United takeover.

My cynical side wouldn’t let me believe the rumours for weeks in the beginning.

After years of the fairytales and KBA (Keith Bishop Associates) propaganda not coming true, I finally realised it was indeed real, unlike the many past stories that have circulated in the press and on the sky propaganda machine.

In the beginning, I had thought that it was all Ashley’s usual propaganda in top gear again, doing the usual rounds. That was until the interview when Richard Masters confirmed it was real with his “complicated” and will be sorted “shortly”…

Our rotten regime have been very very good at manipulating and guiding the media for years now, with his usual suspects such as Wise, Keys, Ferdinand etc etc, so it was nothing unusual that a new Newcastle United takeover story was doing the rounds at season ticket renewal time.

It wasn’t until a few weeks ago when Masters said that it was a complicated process that I finally believed it was actually really on. We had nothing concrete until that statement from the Premier League, not from the club or the PIF group – obviously gagged by the NDAs.

It was all guess work and rumours from the media up until that point.

Now I believe with the Saudis saying they are banning bIN Sports and the official statement coming out saying we have secured a new shirt sponsor for the ‘long-term’, it tells me it’s dead in the water.

Look at that new leaked home shirt!!! It’s got his cheap tat empire written all over it.

I had genuinely thought for the first time ever that this horrible nightmare was over.

Although it was out of the frying pan and into the kettle so to speak, but I would even take the chancers from Sunderland instead of what we have now, I’m that fed up of it all.

I genuinely thought we were rid of the disease that has consumed our club for the last 13 years. I really believed it for the first time ever.

How wrong could I have been?

It all seems to have turned sour. Groundhog day yet again folks. It just does not look like it’s happening to me.

I think it is now well and truly safe to say that the Newcastle United takeover is dead in the water.

