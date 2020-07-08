News

Riyad Mahrez after hammering Newcastle United “It’s not easy but we made it easy…”

Riyad Mahrez was one of five different goalscorers as Manchester City brushed aside Newcastle United.

NUFC were lucky to get zero, whilst the home side could and should have got close to double figures.

The Newcastle defending was as bad as the Man City approach play was good.

Riyad Mahrez says it isn’t easy to dominate and rack up the goals but by making the game safe so early…’For me I want to try to help the team and score the most goals that I can. It’s not easy but we made it easy by scoring early in the game.’

Newcastle were carved open on 10 and 21 minutes, with Jesus and Mahrez getting the goals.

However, the drinks break appeared to save NUFC as Man City then coasted to half-time without adding more.

Three additional goals came after the break and Newcastle were so feeble, you feel that if Man City had needed to score 10 they could well have done.

They may not be winning the league this time but Man City are still top dogs when it comes to goalscoring, now on 86 goals with four games left.

As for Mahrez, his goal tonight means he is the fifth Man City player to have hit double figures in the Premier League this season. Newcastle with a feeble 35 in 34 games and Shelvey top scorer with six.

Riyad Mahrez talking to the official club site:

“That’s our team – [we know] that everyone can score – everyone has the quality to score.

“For me I want to try to help the team and score the most goals that I can.

“It’s not easy but we made it easy by scoring early in the game.

“And after we had more control and could try to score more goals.

“I think we played good [at Southampton] we missed a lot of chances, today we scored – that’s the difference.

“We need to keep it up and to keep working and helping the team to improve, so we arrive in the best form in the important games[in the Champions League and FA Cup] for us.”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Manchester City 5 Newcastle 0 – Wednesday 8 July 2020 6pm

Goals:

Manchester City:

Jesus 10, Mahrez 21, Fernandez (OG) 58, Silva 65, Sterling 90+1

Possession was Man City 74% Newcastle 26%

Total shots were Man City 23 Newcastle 6

Shots on target were Man City 9 Newcastle 1

Corners were Man City 8 Newcastle 1

Referee: Andy Madley

Newcastle United:

Dubravka, Yedlin, Krafth (Muto 84), Fernandez, Schar, Rose, Shelvey (M Longstaff 66), Bentaleb, Lazaro (Manquillo 66), Ritchie (Atsu 84), Joelinton (Gayle 66)

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Almirón, Allan, Young

Crowd: 00,000

