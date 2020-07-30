News

Richard Keys new claims on Newcastle takeover – Says only one telling truth on Saudis and Henry Mauriss

Interesting latest from Richard Keys on the Newcastle United takeover.

Amusingly, he claims that he is the only one telling the truth and the only one Newcastle fans can trust, saying to NUFC supporters: ‘Surely you can see that now?’

This from a man who has predicted countless times when the takeover will be completed based on his ‘inside information’, only for his claims to prove…untrustworthy.

Always the victim, Richard Keys says he just can’t understand why Newcastle fans don’t like him.

Then he goes on to taunt Newcastle supporters about their ‘beloved Rafa’, you just couldn’t make it up.

Richard Keys says the Saudi PIF are trying once again to get the takeover pushed through but yet again instead pushes the claims of Henry Mauriss as a better new owner of NUFC.

Keys has repeatedly pushed Mauriss (see below) but still nobody can produce a single piece of evidence that he has anything close to the kind of money needed to buy and progress Newcastle United.

Forbes produced their yearly report last month on the league table of the world’s richest $billionaires, over 2,000 listed (including Mike Ashley on $3billion – approx £2.3billion). Yet no Henry Mauriss listed, with ‘only’ around £780m needed to make the $billionaire list, Richard Keys has never explained exactly where Mauriss would be getting the money from to buy and progress NUFC.

It is difficult to know exactly who you can trust where the Newcastle United takeover is concerned BUT very easy to pick out one person who you definitely can’t trust to get it right – Richard Keys.

Richard Keys writing on his personal blog – 28 July 2020:

“The Newcastle saga rumbles on, and it’s good to see one or two of the Nationals catching up with what I’ve been telling them about the deal.

“Here’s the latest.

“The Saudi’s will try again after shooting themselves in both feet. I originally said one foot – but it was both. Hiring Phillip Hammond to lobby is part of the new strategy although why they’ve chosen him I don’t know. He’s about as popular in the Tory party as I am in Newcastle!

“I still can’t work that out mind you – all I’ve ever done is tell you all the truth and I’m the only one prepared to do that. Surely you can see that now?

“Henry Mauriss is still at the table. If he wants it – it’s an open goal. Ashley is a willing seller – Mauriss has to get his deal done. Simple. There you go.

“As your beloved Rafa might say ‘facts’.”

Richard Keys – 21 July 2020:

“When the dust settles on this saga, you may see that this current [Saudi] bid never added up – from the beginning.

“And if someone else takes the reigns – and I told you right at outset that Henry Mauriss wanted it – although I couldn’t name him – it’ll be better for the club.”

Richard Keys – 16 May 2020:

“I thought at the start of the week it [Saudi PIF Newcastle United takeover] might go through, but it hasn’t.

“The exclusivity has lapsed.

“There is another bid on the table, Henry Mauriss of Clear TV in the US.

“I…I’m not sure anymore whether this deal is going to get done.

“Mauriss has plenty of money.

“He would be the perfect replacement for a Saudi bid were it be the case that that bid is turned away.”

