News

Richard Keys names (yet again…) the day the Newcastle United takeover will be completed

Richard Keys is at it again.

The laughable pundit / presenter claiming he has inside information on the Newcastle United takeover.

He has named the day it is going to happen.

Richard Keys saying Friday 17 July 2020 will be the day the Newcastle United takeover is completed.

The only trouble is…

Richard Keys indicated the Newcastle United takeover would be completed in November 2019.

Richard Keys said the Saudi PIF would lose their ‘exclusivity’ on the Newcastle United takeover in May 2020.

Richard Keys then said the Newcastle United takeover would be completed in May 2020, with the Saudi PIF now the ones back buying it again.

Now it is Friday 17 July 2020.

It is a bit like that bloke in the pub that keeps trying to trap you in conversation by claiming he has it on good authority that Newcastle are signing a different player every other week, for some strange reason you just think he is a lame fantasist when his 19th or 20th prediction surprisingly doesn’t come true…

Richard Keys – 4 November 2019:

“Getting the feeling from what I’m hearing that this could yet turn out to be a very good week for Newcastle fans.”

Richard Keys – 22 April 2020:

“I know for a fact there is another bid on the table and there has been for some time.

“I still believe he would prefer the other bid to come to a successful conclusion.

“The Saudis I think have got two weeks exclusivity left (to complete the takeover) and then watch and wait for developments.”

Richard Keys – 10 May 2020:

‘I expect the Saudi deal will get the nod of approval this week. If so – good luck to everybody connected with the club. As for the rest of us – as I said – stream away. What a sad, unprincipled world we live in. Be careful what you wish for Mr Masters. And all of you on Tyneside.’

Richard Keys writing on his personal blog 13 July 2020:

“In Spain the Govt are shareholders in the big two – in all but name and we’ve got Paris and City as two working examples of clubs owned by countries.

“And any day now the PL will nod through the Saudi bid for Newcastle.

“This is not for the Newcastle Chronicle because they promised some time ago not to quote me – but I’m told it’ll happen Friday.

“It’ll happen not because the Saudi’s are ‘fit and proper’. There is no formula by which they, collectively or individually, pass any of the PL’s tests in that respect.

“No, it’ll happen because the British Govt want it to.

“It’ll happen because Arms deals will boost the British economy and the Saudi’s have doubtless promised to finance a bit of UK infrastructure.

“The Saudi’s will also have to make some serious moves to settle their ‘rights’ dispute with Qatar.

“The bottom line here is they they’ve stolen Intellectual Rights from everybody – all round the world – these past three years. But it seems a promise to buy more weapons to continue to bomb the sh.t out of Yemen will persuade BoJo and his merry crew that all is well with the deal.”

