Richard Keys gives update on Newcastle United takeover happening today – No surprise

Richard Keys was at it again on Monday (13 July).

The laughable pundit / presenter claiming he had inside information on the Newcastle United takeover.

He named the day it was going to happen.

Richard Keys saying his inside sources had told him that Friday 17 July 2020 would be the day the Newcastle United takeover is completed.

Richard Keys writing on his personal blog 13 July 2020:

“In Spain the Govt are shareholders in the big two – in all but name and we’ve got Paris and City as two working examples of clubs owned by countries.

“And any day now the PL will nod through the Saudi bid for Newcastle.

“This is not for the Newcastle Chronicle because they promised some time ago not to quote me – but I’m told it’ll happen Friday.

“It’ll happen not because the Saudi’s are ‘fit and proper’. There is no formula by which they, collectively or individually, pass any of the PL’s tests in that respect.

“No, it’ll happen because the British Govt want it to.

“It’ll happen because Arms deals will boost the British economy and the Saudi’s have doubtless promised to finance a bit of UK infrastructure.

“The Saudi’s will also have to make some serious moves to settle their ‘rights’ dispute with Qatar.

“The bottom line here is they they’ve stolen Intellectual Rights from everybody – all round the world – these past three years. But it seems a promise to buy more weapons to continue to bomb the sh.t out of Yemen will persuade BoJo and his merry crew that all is well with the deal.”

Ourselves, along with all other Newcastle fans, simply laughed at this clown’s latest pretending to be in the know pronouncement. Adding it to the pile of previous exclusive inside knowledge revelations (see below) about when the Newcastle United takeover would be happening in November 2019, April 2020, May 2020…

To absolutely nobody’s surprise, now that we have actually got to Newcastle United takeover day (according to what is / was inside his fantasy exclusive mind), he has given us all this update…

Richard Keys via Twitter on Friday 17 July 2020:

“Events this week are the most likely reason why we shouldn’t now expect an announcement today on the Saudi Govts bid to buy Newcastle.

“Join the dots yourselves.”

He knows absolutely nothing.

As we all know, Richard Keys is just the same as the rest of us, in terms of inside knowledge on the Newcastle United takeover.

He simply reads what has happened in the news and then makes it up from there.

Keys is no doubt referring to the announcement by the Saudis this week, banning beIN Sports.

Everybody had their own interpretation of what this might mean for the NUFC takeover, everything from seeing it as something that will help accelerate the process to stopping it in its tracks, whilst others claimed it would have absolutely zero bearing on the buying and selling of Newcastle United.

It’s ok Richard, we had all already joined the dots on Monday when you came out with that latest ‘exclusive’ on the takeover.

Richard Keys – 4 November 2019:

“Getting the feeling from what I’m hearing that this could yet turn out to be a very good week for Newcastle fans.”

Richard Keys – 22 April 2020:

“I know for a fact there is another bid on the table and there has been for some time.

“I still believe he would prefer the other bid to come to a successful conclusion.

“The Saudis I think have got two weeks exclusivity left (to complete the takeover) and then watch and wait for developments.”

Richard Keys – 10 May 2020:

‘I expect the Saudi deal will get the nod of approval this week. If so – good luck to everybody connected with the club. As for the rest of us – as I said – stream away. What a sad, unprincipled world we live in. Be careful what you wish for Mr Masters. And all of you on Tyneside.’

