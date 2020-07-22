News

Richard Keys death threats over Newcastle United takeover “I’ve had death threats but I won’t be silenced”

Richard Keys is always desperate to present himself as somebody in the know, with inside knowledge on all kinds of football matters, with for whatever reason, NUFC featuring on a ridiculously regular basis.

However, he knows absolutely nothing about the Newcastle United takeover.

He simply reads what has happened in the news and then makes it up from there.

This though hasn’t stopped him repeatedly claiming that his inside sources / sauces had informed him that the NUFC takeover would be completed on / by (fill in the date).

Amongst the previous insider exclusives, Richard Keys had stated when the Newcastle United takeover would be happening in November 2019, April 2020, May 2020…

Then nine days ago, Richard Keys said his inside sources had told him that Friday 17 July 2020 would be the day the Newcastle United takeover is completed.

Richard Keys writing on his personal blog 13 July 2020:

“In Spain the Govt are shareholders in the big two – in all but name and we’ve got Paris and City as two working examples of clubs owned by countries. And any day now the PL will nod through the Saudi bid for Newcastle.

“This is not for the Newcastle Chronicle because they promised some time ago not to quote me – but I’m told it’ll happen Friday.

“It’ll happen not because the Saudi’s are ‘fit and proper’. There is no formula by which they, collectively or individually, pass any of the PL’s tests in that respect. No, it’ll happen because the British Govt want it to.”

To absolutely nobody’s surprise, when we actually got to that (latest) Newcastle United takeover day, he gave us all this update…

Richard Keys via Twitter on Friday 17 July 2020:

“Events this week are the most likely reason why we shouldn’t now expect an announcement today on the Saudi Govts bid to buy Newcastle. Join the dots yourselves.”

Richard Keys now appears to be backtracking on having special inside information on the Newcastle United takeover: ‘A week ago when I sat down to write my blog I was convinced that the deal would somehow – by hook or by crook – get done. After 15 weeks, perhaps I’d started to believe the briefings and the bots. The relentless “no red flags”, the supreme confidence, the alternative facts. But a week is a long time in politics – everything has changed. That’s not to say that Mike Ashley won’t finally sell, but I would now be surprised if it is to Saudi Arabia.’

In his latest rant / ramble finds time as usual to go over the top on Steve Bruce, have a sly dig at Rafa Benitez, wishes the ‘fair minded’ Newcastle fans (IE the tiny handful who would agree with him) ‘nothing but success’, whilst predictably backing the Qatar / beIN Sports agenda and doing down the attempts of the Saudi PIF to buy the club.

Richard Keys yet again pushes Henry Mauriss as a / the credible alternative but still nobody can produce a single piece of evidence that he has anything close to the kind of money needed to buy and progress Newcastle United.

Keys claims he has received death threats due to his ramblings on the NUFC takeover: ‘I’ve been pilloried by Geordies. I’ve had death threats – only from one side in the argument – but I won’t be silenced. That’s what the Saudi’s do, we know that.’

Nobody would condone cowardly pathetic death threats, presumably via social media, to anybody but worth bearing in mind that in the past Richard Keys stated that the police were going to arrest a significant number of Newcastle fans for abusing him but predictably we never heard anything more.

Richard Keys is desperate for attention and knows fine well what he is doing when poking a stick in the hornets nest to get a reaction, from Newcastle fans in particular.

Richard Keys via his personal blog – Tuesday 21 July 2020:

‘A week ago when I sat down to write my blog I was convinced that the deal would somehow – by hook or by crook – get done. After 15 weeks, perhaps I’d started to believe the briefings and the bots. The relentless “no red flags”, the supreme confidence, the alternative facts. But a week is a long time in politics – everything has changed. That’s not to say that Mike Ashley won’t finally sell, but I would now be surprised if it is to Saudi Arabia.

So what changed? Simple. The Saudi’s:- who’ve spent 3 years stealing from Sky, BBC, beIN, every broadcaster in world sport; who’ve blocked legal cases 9 times; who’ve said the Premier League sent their complaints to the wrong Saudi email address; who said they won the WTO case (only for the WTO to say ‘read the judgment’)… Well, they really shot themselves in the foot last Tuesday – just as we’d all got sucked into their alternative reality. They permanently banned the Premier League’s broadcast partner from broadcasting in Saudi Arabia.

I understand Geordie desperation to see their club sold. Don’t panic guys. Trust me – Mike Ashley is as keen to sell as you are to see him gone. All is not lost in that respect.

I’ve been privileged to have had a front row seat during this saga. When I first spoke about it in what we called ‘The Gray Lounge’ – Andy’s front room during lockdown – I had no idea about the enormity of the reaction it would stir. I’ve been pilloried by Geordies. I’ve had death threats – only from one side in the argument – but I won’t be silenced. That’s what the Saudi’s do, we know that. As a journalist it’s my job to ask awkward questions and to expose wrongdoing. The Saudi deal was never going to fail on moral grounds – which is a scandal in of itself. But legally the deal was wrong – if you steal the product you’re trying to buy, what do you think the security guard will say at the automatic doors?

One quick aside that’s puzzled me for 15 weeks – anyone, and I mean anyone, who flags legitimate concerns about the deal is lynched. MPs, broadcasters, other buyers, the Premier League, other clubs, Hatice Cengiz, Amnesty, anyone. Rather than lynch us all, I wonder why the cheerleaders don’t focus – just for a second – on the buyers. Maybe, just maybe, they’ve got some questions to answer – and I’m not talking about the weather in Cuba.

I repeat what I’ve always said. Newcastle is a fantastic football club. I told you Brucey would do a job for you – even if your ambitions are sky high (which they should be), he’s done an honest job in challenging times. You didn’t want to hear that because Rafa had somehow managed to convince everybody he was the only man that could manage the club.

I wish the club and its many fair minded supporters nothing but success. I’d love to see Brucey given the tools to deliver that success – by owners that see Newcastle as a family football club, not PR. He knows what silverware would mean. It’s his priority – not finishing high enough in the league to trigger personal bonuses as his predecessor did. Cue a mountain of abuse.

When the dust settles on this saga, you may see that this current bid never added up – from the beginning. And if someone else takes the reigns – and I told you right at outset that Henry Mauriss wanted it – although I couldn’t name him – it’ll be better for the club.

I said some time ago ‘don’t be surprised if there a surprise somewhere along the line before this gets done’ – but as of now you’re up to date with as much information as I can share.’

