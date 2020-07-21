Opinion

Reading Brighton fans comments after Newcastle match sums up how little know about other teams

Brighton fans had seen their team lose all of their last three home games, conceding 11 goals in the process. However, they were up against Man City, Liverpool and Man Utd.

Reading their comments (see below) after Monday night, I think a fair few Brighton fans would have rather rewatched one of those 0-5, 1-3, 0-3 defeats than this 0-0 shocker against Newcastle.

Some interesting views from the Brighton fans on both NUFC and their own team.

However, two comments particularly stand out…

‘That was a tough watch. Souness talking up Bruce’s football this season was a bit hard to understand. Have I been missing something?’

In reply another Seagulls fan:

‘Newcastle have had some great performances and results with Maximin, Shelvey and Almiron taking apart the opposition eg at Bmuff 1-4, beating Sheff Utd 3-0, winning at West Ham and Spurs, beating Chelsea and Manure. Bruce, inexplicably, abandoned all that tonight.’

Sadly, this just shows the power of the media.

How little fans know about most other clubs and just how big a part the media, particularly commentators, presenters and pundits on Sky Sports, play when it comes to football fans ‘knowledge’ of events elsewhere. With the pro-Ashley & Bruce and anti-Rafa and Newcastle fans agenda at Sky Sports, what chance do we stand???

Basing your NUFC opinions on what Graeme Souness says…

The reality is that only three PL clubs have scored less than the 37 in 37 games that both Brighton and Newcastle have managed, whilst NUFC now have four wins in their last 19 PL matches, the Seagulls have three wins in their last 19.

Anybody can make a case for pretty much any other club based purely on a handful of results rather than the reality of what that club’s supporters know to be the truth. For Brighton you can point out they hammered Spurs 3-0, beat Arsenal home and away…even for Norwich you can say beat Man City and Leicester, hammered Newcastle, won at Everton…

Brighton fans comment via their North Stand Chat message board:

‘That was a tough watch.

Souness talking up Bruce’s football this season was a bit hard to understand.

Have I been missing something?’

‘Newcastle have had some great performances and results with Maximin, Shelvey and Almiron taking apart the opposition eg at Bmuff 1-4, beating Sheff Utd 3-0, winning at West Ham and Spurs, beating Chelsea and Manure.

Bruce, inexplicably, abandoned all that tonight.’

‘Bruce came to kill the game. He succeeded.

In the first 5 to 10 minutes, that took eons to take throw-ins, goal kicks, free kicks. It was impossible for a limited Albion eleven to get any momentum.

In a way, possibly a bit of a complement that The Mighty Mags intent was 9 or 10 behind the ball, hoping to nick a win.’

‘Newcastle didn’t really want to play and we were content with a point.’

‘What a sh.t show that was, perfect game for behind closed doors.

I started to watch the whole replay, but plumbed for the ‘lowlights’ and even that was torture.’

‘Thank goodness for that. One of the worst game’s of football I’ve ever seen.’

‘Newcastle obviously came for a point…. and they got one.’

‘Newcastle sat back and allowed us time, acres of space and zero threat in our half.’

‘Big difference today from the other 0-0 against Newcastle was that there wasnt any Alzate on the pitch to unlock their 9 man defense.’

‘Newcastle very much came to park the bus and we needed a point to rubber stamp safety so we obliged.’

‘Ugly match and a complete borefest but Job done.’

‘Have you ever tried playing football when it’s over 20 degrees in the shade, you’ve played once evey four days for a month having not played for over 3 months before, you’ve nothing to play for and you don’t want to get injured for another season that starts in under two months?

If you were expecting Man City at their best you were probably watching the wrong game.’

‘Very generous. Glad I wasnt there.

Yes I do expect more commitment to try and win from 2 sides who were both safe from relegation.

I was even looking forward to game as thought as we were safe we would give it a go.’

‘Plenty happy with a point but from an entertainment point of view that was the worst game I have seen at home in PL.’

