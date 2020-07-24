News

Premier League official statement : Announces start and end dates for 2020/21 Premier League season

The start and end dates of the 2020/21 Premier League season have been announced on Friday.

An official Premier League statement (see below) delivering the news.

As previously rumoured, next season will kick off on Saturday 12 September 2020.

The final round of Premier League matches will then be played on Sunday 23 May 2021.

Interesting to see what happens, as this gives them roughly a month less than normal to complete the schedule.

It has already been reported elsewhere that the winter break that came in this season won’t be repeated, where one round of matches was played over two weekends.

The summer transfer window dates were already in place.

Transfers can be formally completed as from Monday 27 July and that ends ten weeks later on Monday 5 October.

Premier League official statement:

‘Premier League Shareholders today agreed to start the 2020/21 Premier League season on 12 September 2020.

The final match round of the campaign will take place on 23 May 2021.

The Premier League will continue to consult The FA and EFL regarding the scheduling of all domestic competitions.’

