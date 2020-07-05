News

Premier League goalkeepers making the most saves – One keeper very much clear of the rest…

Who are the best Premier League goalkeepers?

Martin Dubravka quickly became Mr Reliable when he arrived at St James Park.

Stepping up to a major European league for the first time at the mature age of 29, he excelled from the off when making his debut at home to Manchester United with Newcastle deep in relegation trouble.

Martin Dubravka kept a clean sheet and was man of the match as NUFC beat the Mancs 1-0 in February 2018.

He has never looked back and on Sunday is set to start his 83rd Premier League match in a row for Newcastle United, against West Ham.

The keeper only conceded 11 goals in 12 Premier League matches in 2017/18, only two clubs outside the top four conceded less than Newcastle that season.

Seamlessly moving into 2018/19, Martin Dubravka made it 50 Premier League appearances in a row.

The NUFC keeper conceding only 48 goals in 38 games despite it being yet another relegation fight. Once again only two clubs outside the top four conceded less goals than Newcastle.

Fast forward to 2019/20 and goals have been conceded at a slightly faster rate by Martin Dubravka, with 43 in 32 PL games so far, as Steve Bruce’s overly negative tactics have invited opposition teams to dominate and create far more chances for most of the season.

His average goals per game conceded for Newcastle being:

2017/18: 0.91 goals per game

2018/19: 1.26 goals per game

2019/20: 1.34 goals per game

An overall NUFC record of 102 conceded in 82 PL matches, an average of 1.24 goals per game.

What about though putting Dubravka’s performance in context with that of other Premier League goalkeepers.

Ahead of this weekend’s 33rd round of PL matches, these stats from The Other 14 (they specialise in stats on the 14 who aren’t the ‘big six’) on number of saves by Premier League goalkeepers this season:

As you can see, out of the 14 non-big six clubs, Martin Dubravka has made more saves (118) than any other keeper.

The NUFC has saved more efforts on goal (81) from inside the penalty area.

Plus Dubravka saving more (14) from inside the six yard box.

Newcastle United ridiculously reliant on Martin Dubravka at one end and ASM at the other, NUFC winning 10 of the 18 PL games that Saint-Maximin has started and winning only one of the 14 he didn’t start.

